Facing two teams it met during the first weekend of the season, the Cody wrestling team traveled to Worland on Friday and split with the two Gillette squads.
“I think our team improved since the first time we wrestled the Gillette teams,” Grayson Beaudrie said. “Since then we have just been getting a lot of experience and working hard so the team has really been coming along good since then.”
The Broncs lost to Thunder Basin but defeated Campbell County later in the night.
“It’s always good practice to wrestle 4A teams even though we don’t wrestle them at regionals or state,” Jackson Wood said. “It helps our team improve because we all usually have good matches and it gets us prepared for tough matches in the future.”
Cody earned three victories against Thunder Basin in a 60-18 loss.
“Our dual with Thunder Basin was a lot tougher because they had all their guys back,” coach Trev Wood said. “It was fun, but they dominated our young team. We were happy to come out of that dual without injuries. They were very tough leg riders, and our team gave up plenty of nearfalls to power-halfs and guillotines.”
Jackson Wood (160) pinned Dayton Johnson in 1:30.
“It was nice to get one of the few wins against Thunder Basin because that’s when we started a little rally of winning so that was good,” he said.
Beaudrie (170) then pinned Aiden Jorgenson in 3:03 and Keaton Stone pinned Aiden Mitchell in 2:00.
“To get my victory over my opponent from Thunder Basin I just got a takedown, stayed in good position on top and worked him until he made a mistake and got the fall,” Beaudrie said.
Against Campbell Country, the Broncs won 44-36.
“Our dual with Campbell County was more competitive,” Wood said. “Unfortunately, Brady Deming had to injury default because of a broken nose, but he will be back in action next week.”
Cody’s first win came when Taylor Baggs (106 pounds) pinned Hayden Welsh in 1:48. Ty Peterson (113) then earned a 16-0 technical fall over Payton Bachtold. Micah Grant (132) earned a 12-10 win over Lucas Hill.
Trailing 18-14, the Camels earned a string of wins to lead 36-14, but then Cody went on a run.
Once again it started with Wood (160), who pinned Hunter Henderson in 3:07.
“To earn the win against my Campbell County opponent I had to make sure to stay in good position, think quick and being in good shape always helps,” he said.
Beaudrie (170) pinned Kendall McKey in 1:06. Stone (182) won by fall over Cohen Granzer in 25 seconds, Collin Lindemann (195) pinned Jack Tinnel in 1:01.
“It felt good to be in the string of wins that led to our victory because these are some of my first few matches back from being sick and coming in and getting wins means a lot as well as putting up points for the team and leading to a win,” Beaudrie said. “To get my win against the Camel County kid I got a takedown early, pressured him hard on top and took a butcher and got the fall.”
With Cody now leading 38-36, the final match was the clincher, with Jonas Mickelson (220) pinning Sheldon Rolo in 23 seconds.
“It came down to the final match, winner take all by fall,” coach Wood said. “And Jonas secured the win for the Broncs. It was a great way to close out a week of wrestling while enjoying a weekend off.”
In JV, Kale Mickelson (145) earned two wins by fall over Thunder Basin opponents, as did Zac Barton (220). Karsten Stone (160) and Dylan Campbell (152) also won by fall.
Campbell (152) and Stone (160) also both pinned Campbell County opponents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.