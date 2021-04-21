The Cody Fillies softball team has moved up their home game against Worland to 3 p.m. Thursday, after previously scheduled for Friday. Cold weather and snow is predicted for most of the day Friday but Thursday should bring partly sunny skies and mild temperatures.
The JV game will take place immediately following the varsity action.
Cody (3-0, 2-0 West) beat Worland 9-0 when the teams last faced on March 26. The game will take place at the East Sheridan Softball Complex.
