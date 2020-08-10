Earning the No. 2 seed from the West District, the Cubs went 3-0 to start the state tournament and secure their spot in the title game. Cody lost its fourth game to make the championship a single winner-take-all game.
Cody 5, Torrington 0
Cody took a 1-0 lead in the first inning against Torrington on Saturday. The Cubs added four in the fifth.
Devyn Engdahl pitched the complete game, giving up four hits and striking out seven.
Torrington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 R0 H4 E5
Cody 1 0 0 0 4 0 R5 H4 E0
Cody Phillips 1-2 1BB 2R, Ethan Johnston 0-4, Jared Grenz 1-2 2BB 1R, Tristan Blatt 1-1 2BB 3B 1R 2RBI, Tyler Grenz 1-4 1R 1RBI, Devyn Engdahl 0-3, Jackson Schroeder 0-2 1BB, Dominic Phillips 0-3, Hayden Bronnenberg 0-2 1BB.
Cody 10, Casper 5
The Cubs took the lead in the second and never trailed Sunday against Casper, tacking on runs in all but the fifth inning, including four in the fourth.
Tyler Grenz pitched 4 1/3 innings for the win, giving up no runs on four hits. Tristan Blatt and Hayden Bronnenberg also pitched.
Cody 0 2 1 4 0 1 2 R10 H12 E0
Casper 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 R5 H8 E2
Cody Phillips 1-4 1R 1RBI, Ethan Johnston 1-4 1R 1RBI, Jared Grenz 3-5 2R 1 RBI, Tristan Blatt 1-2 3BB 2B 2R 1RBI, Tyler Grenz 0-3 2BB, Devyn Engdahl 3-5 1R 2RBI, Jack Schroeder 2-5 2B 1R 2RBI, Hayden Bronnenberg 0-3 2BB 1R, Grady McCarten 1-3 2BB 1R.
Cody 9, Douglas 5
The Cubs trailed 4-3 after the first inning Monday against Douglas, but took a 5-4 lead in the third and wouldn’t trail again. A single by Ethan Johnston in the seventh scored two to give the Cubs a four-run cushion.
Bronnenberg pitched a complete game, giving up five runs, two earned on 11 hits.
Cody 3 0 2 1 1 0 2 R9 H11 E2
Douglas 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 R5 H11 E0
Cody Phillips 2-3 1BB 2R 1RBI, Ethan Johnston 2-3 2BB 1R 2RBI, Jared Grenz 1-4 1BB, Tristan Blatt 1-3 HR 2BB 2R 3RBI, Tyler Grenz 0-2 1BB, Devyn Engdahl 1-3 1BB 1R, Jack Schroeder 3-4 2B 1R 2 RBI, Hayden Bronnenberg 0-2 1BB 1R, Grady McCarten 1-2 2B 1R 1RBI.
Torrington 11, Cody 2
Torrington took a 4-0 lead in the second inning and it was all the Tigers would need. Cody scored one in the third and fifth.
Cody sent five pitchers to the mound. Dominic Phillips took the loss, giving up five runs, four earned, on five hits through 2 innings.
Torrington 0 4 1 0 1 4 1 R11 H14 E0
Cody 0 0 1 0 1 0 R2 H8 E1
Cody Phillips 0-3 1BB, Ethan Johnston 0-2 2BB, Jared Grenz 3-4 1R, Tristan Blatt 1-3 1BB, Tyler Grenz 2-4 2B 1R, Devyn Engdahl 0-3 1BB, Jack Schroeder 0-3 1RBI, Dominic Phillips 1-1, Logan McLeod 0-1, Grady McCarten 1-1 1RBI, Hayden Bronnenberg 0-1 2BB.
