The Cody girls soccer team found itself in an unfamiliar position on Monday afternoon.
Facing off against Lander in a rematch of last year's state title game, the Lady Tigers scored first in the 12th minute and controlled most of the first half.
The Fillies turned things around in the second half though, creating multiple shot opportunities before a corner by Ally Boysen was batted around and kicked in by Kennedi Niemann in the 62nd minute to tie it.
Cody's momentum continued and six minutes later it took the lead when Molly Hays crossed to Natalie Wenke to make it 2-1.
The Fillies final goal came in the 74th on a left-footed shot from 23 yards out by Boysen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.