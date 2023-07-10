The Cody Cubs used strong pitching and timely hitting while earning a pair of critical sweeps over Lander and Lovell last week as the two-time defending Wyoming Class A State Champions kept their Northwest Division title hopes alive ahead of this Friday’s showdown with first-place Powell.
The Cubs (29-17-1) split a non-conference doubleheader at Lewistown, Mont., on Sunday, dropping game two to snap a seven-game winning streak.
Two nights after sweeping the Mustangs, the Cubs returned home Friday night to host the Lander Legends and wasted no time picking up where they left off in Lovell. Jace Jarrett led the game off with a single and quickly advanced to third on a single by Ben Reinker before Dominic Phillips drove him in with a sacrifice fly to tie the score at one apiece.
From there it was all Cubs for the remainder of the evening as both games ended early due to the 10-run rule as they rolled to wins of 20-6 and 11-1.
With two down in the opening frame, Reinker scored on a Wyatt Carlson single before Cody added four more runs on an error and a pair of wild pitches to take a 6-1 lead. Cody added crooked numbers in each of the games’ remaining frames, putting up four runs in the second and third innings and six more in the fourth for the final 20-6 margin.
The 20 runs is the third most scored by the Cubs this season and the first time they hit the total since scoring 23 against Sheridan on June 18.
Reinker went three for four at the plate in the opener and scored four runs while Trey Thomasson drove in four runs. Thomasson, Phillips and William Duke added three runs each.
“I think we did a good job of putting together some good at bats,” said Cubs skipper Beau White. “Hitting can be hard sometimes. It can take an at bat or two to get a feel and get comfortable if the pitcher is struggling with their control.”
Combined, the Cubs hitters drew 15 walks and were hit by seven Lander pitches to go along with their 20 hits in the two games
In game two, Reinker took his efforts to the mound where the 18-year-old right-hander turned in another strong performance for the Cubs pitching staff, going five innings to pick up the victory. He needed just 66 pitches to strike out five while allowing just three hits and walked just one Lander hitter.
“Ben did a great job of keeping them off balance tonight,” said White. “He really settled down after the first inning and was terrific tonight.”
Reinker retired 11 of the final 13 hitters he faced after allowing a first inning run on a leadoff walk, single and sacrifice fly.
“I struggled early in the first inning finding my control,” Reinker said. “I was able to settle down though and limit the damage and be able to find my zone.” Reinker got out of the inning with a flyout and a pair of strikeouts after the shaky start.
“My curveball was my best pitch tonight for sure,” he added. “But I was able to locate my two-seam and paint it on the corners a couple of times tonight to get some strikeouts, and I got great defense behind me.”
The Cubs turned two double plays to keep Lander at bay in the nightcap.
“It makes it easier on any pitcher to go out there and pound the (strike) zone when he can trust the defense to make plays behind him and we did that tonight again,” White added.
Cubs split non-conference games at Lewistown
Taking a break from league play, Cody hit the road again on Sunday afternoon as they made the long bus ride to Lewistown for a doubleheader in a rematch of the season opener for the Cubs.
Cody again got the bats going early as they used a nine-run second inning to run away with a 16-2 victory in the opener.
Lewistown, however, spoiled the day as they scored five runs in the final two frames of game two, including a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to prevail 12-11 and snap the Cubs season-high seven game winning streak.
Trey and Jack Schroeder scored three runs apiece while Trey Thomasson added three hits to lead the offensive charge for Cody in game one. Easton Hartley picked up the win on the mound, going the distance in the five-inning contest.
In game two, the Cubs slugged five extra base hits including doubles by Thomasson, Jarrett, Jack Schroeder and Carlson and a triple from Phillips on their way to 16 hits, but it wasn’t enough as Lewistown’s Beau Blumhardt drove a 3-2 pitch to right field that scored a pair and gave the Redbirds the walk-off win.
Cody returns to action for another non-conference tilt Wednesday when they host Casper for a pair of games beginning at 3 p.m. before hosting Powell on Friday night in the final league games for both squads. Powell defeated the Cubs twice in Powell on June 14 and hold a two-game lead in the Northwest A standings.
“We treat every game the same,” Reinker said following Friday’s wins. “We don’t look ahead; we just try to take it one day at a time and have fun. We’re playing good ball right now, and we’re just hoping to keep it going for the rest of the regular season and on into districts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.