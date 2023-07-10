The Cody Cubs used strong pitching and timely hitting while earning a pair of critical sweeps over Lander and Lovell last week as the two-time defending Wyoming Class A State Champions kept their Northwest Division title hopes alive ahead of this Friday’s showdown with first-place Powell.

