After struggling during the weekend, the Cody Legion baseball team played much sharper against Lovell on Wednesday, winning its first two conference games and improving to 4-5 overall.
Cody 6, Lovell 1
The first game of the day only 18 reached base between the two teams in a quick-moving game.
The Cubs got on the board in the third inning. Ethan Johnston drew a walk to start and advanced on a sac bunt by Cody Phillips. Jared Grenz then hit a triple to right to make it 1-0. Tyler Grenz reached on an error to score another and the third run of the inning came on a triple to center by Tristan Blatt.
Lovell scored its lone run in the sixth on a steal of home after back-to-back singles.
In the bottom of the frame, Blatt hit a triple and scored on a double by Jack Shroeder. Devyn Engdahl drew a walk and both advanced on a ground out by Dominic Phillips and scored on a double to left by Johnston.
Blatt went 2-for-3, Jared Grenz 2-4, Johnston 1-2, and Schroeder and Cody Phillips 1-3.
Schroeder earned the win, giving up one run on two hits and striking out eight through 7 innings.
Cody 16, Lovell 1
After a scoreless first, Lovell scored first in the second game on a double and two ground outs.
In the bottom of the inning, Blatt drew a walk, stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball. He tied the game on a wild pitch.
With two outs in the inning. Schroeder hit a single and Grady McCarten was hit by a pitch. Both advanced on a passed ball and scored on a single by Johnston. Another wild pitch put Johnston at second and he scored on a single by Cody Phillips. Jared Grenz scored the final two runs with a home run shot to left.
The Cubs added five runs in the third. Engdahl, Cody Phillips and Tyler Grenz hit singles. There were also three walks and two hit batters.
The Mustangs had a chance to score in the fourth with runners on first and second but then Cody managed a 2-6-4 double play, catching both Lovell base runners stealing to end the inning.
In the fourth, a walk and double by Max Williams had runners in scoring position. One scored on a sac fly by Johnston and the second on a single by Chance Moss. Another walk, error by Lovell, hit batter and single by Engdahl made it 16-1.
Cody finished with 10 hits. Cody Phillips went 2-3 and Engdahl 2-4.
Tyler Grenz went all 5 innings, giving up one run on two hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.