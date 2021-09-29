The Meeteetse volleyball team capped off a busy week with a 3-1 victory over St. Stephens on the road Saturday.
The Lady ’Horns (5-3-1, 2-0) started the week Thursday with a big 3-2 home victory over 2A Rocky Mountain. Friday, 3A Lovell got by the Lady ’Horns 3-2 in Meeteetse.
Kiana Horsen started out a solid three-game weekend with 13 kills against Rocky Mountain in a 22-25, 25-23, 25-19, 26-28,19-17 win for Meeteetse.
Kayla Horsen finished with 10 kills, Delanie Salzman nine and Kennedi Johnson eight in the win.
Kiana Horsen also added 11 digs for the Lady ’Horns. Salzman finished with eight digs. Sami Cooley, Kayla Horsen and Johnson dug six shots apiece.
“We had a couple nail-biters for sure last week,” coach Kelsey Scolari said. “I would say the win against Rocky Mountain was impressive after being down 11-5 in the fifth set. The girls were able to keep battling until they got the win.”
A big step up in competition for the Lady ’Horns against Lovell nearly resulted in an upset Friday as Meeteetse pushed the Lady Bulldogs to five sets. Lovell would eventually secure the win 21-25, 25-22, 21-25, 30-28, 16-14.
Salzman finished with 10 kills for the Lady ’Horns. Kayla Horsen and Ervin landed eight kills each. Kiana Horsen added seven.
“We didn’t come out on top in the Lovell game, but we had every opportunity to,” Scolari said. “We stopped hitting the ball which lost us several opportunities to take the win in the fourth and fifth sets.”
Ervin, Salzman and Kiana Horsen were busy on the defensive side of the net. That trio combined for 70 digs. Johnson added 14 of her own.
Kayla Horsen led the way for Meeteetse with nine kills and 11 assists against St. Stephens.
The Lady ’Horns finished with some convincing set wins, 25-10, 25-11, 23-25, 25-8.
Salzman and Ervin combined for 12 digs in the win.
Kayla Horsen finished with nine kills. Kiana Horsen finished with five.
“I think we learned a lot about staying aggressive regardless of what the score is,” Scolari said. “I love how well the girls play together and how scrappy they can be.”
The Lady ’Horns travel to Powell to face the Lady Panthers JV team on Saturday. Thursday they will host the Cody JV.
“Last weekend was a great chance for us to show even more improvement,” Scolari said. “We want to keep climbing and peak at regionals. Playing some larger schools was exactly what we needed.”
