Valor Gymnastics.jpg

Valor team members heading to state include (front, from left) Cheyenne Leonard, Bostyn Richardson, Jojo Challis, Harper Tatom, Nora Gaspers, Claire Blankenship, Carly Asay, (middle) Annabelle Young, Ashlyn Brice, Teagan Gillett, Alli Clause, Jillian Wipf, Reagan Pond, Brittany Marchese, (back) coach Katie Dallman, Alivia Elsbury, Autumn Kleinfeldt, Oaklee Smith, coach Emily Young, Paige Sanders, Kara Jo Sanders, Jayden Dallman, Peyton Schumacher and coach Kassie Smith. (Courtesy photo)

The Valor Gymnastics team of Cody will head to the USA Gymnastics State Championships on March 17-19 in Sheridan.

