The Bronc cross country team headed to the 3A state meet with hopes of getting on the podium after a second-place finish the previous week at the conference meet.
Cody beat those expectations, finishing third overall and just five points behind second place Evanston. Mountain View won the boys title.
“We had the Mountain View coaches sweating,” coach Maggie Kirkham said. “Our boys were coming on strong at the end of that race. It was something to see.”
The Broncs were dead set on having a strong season and big finish as well, but had to deal with injuries along the way.
To finish third after landing fourth at conference made pushing through the pain worth it for third-place finisher Charlie Hulbert.
“It felt really good to get up there on that podium,” Hulbert said. “This team is awesome and you have to give props to those seniors who are graduating. They really helped get us this finish.”
Hulbert nearly finished fourth, but a late surge and some exhaustion in front of him helped secure the top three spot.
“I was in fourth and the kid in front of me got really tired and I snagged that spot,” Hulbert said. “It was kind of a bummer seeing that because he is a really good runner, he just couldn’t hold it.”
Stewart finished every race this season in the top 10 except for Sheridan, where he was just a fraction of a second away from 10th.
“Ben ran a really smart race,” Kirkham said. “His first mile wasn’t great, but he knows better than to go out super fast. He just starts reeling people in later in the race.”
Maybe nobody had the kind of turnaround Riley Nielson had this season.
Last year Nielson crossed the finish line in 52nd place. This year the junior landed 12th and nearly earned All-State honors.
“It’s just work and determination,” Kirkham said. “He was just so determined to have a good season and he never had a bad race.”
Juergens’ senior season didn’t pan out like he planned after a seventh-place finish last year at state.
He battled injuries all season but pushed through until the end.
“He never let injuries affect his attitude,” Kirkham said. “He wasn’t able to train like he wanted to, but he did what he needed to do to help his team get on the podium and ran really well.”
Juergens was honored at the banquet with a special Indian blanket for his sportsmanship.
“David congratulates everyone through the chutes after every race before he takes any time to himself,” Kirkham said. “When I heard the criteria for being awarded this blanket and I knew right away it was David who I would nominate from our team.”
The season may be over, but Randall Nielson, Riley Nielson, Stewart, Hulbert and a couple of other Cody runners will head to Boise in three weeks for the Nike Regional Meet.
3A State Championship
Boys
teams
1. Mountain View, 71. Evanston, 89. Cody, 94. 4. Worland, 96. Buffalo, 129. 6. Riverton, 156. 7. Lander, 173. 8. Torrington, 186. 9. Rawlins, 248. 10. Powell, 255. 11. Douglas, 337. 12. Green River, 338. 13. Lyman, 361. 14. Pine Bluffs, 367. 15. Newcastle, 432. 16. Wheatland, 513.
Boys
individual
3. Charlie Hulbert, 16:49.14. 6. Ben Stewart, 17:03.87. 12. Riley Nielson, 17:23.99. 19. David Juergens, 17:48.07. 54. Randall Nielson, 18:53.62. 56. Kyle Graham, 18:58.59. 55. Ian Graham, 19:25.91.
