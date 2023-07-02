Wyoming has been really good to rising star bareback rider Weston Timberman.
Exactly two weeks ago, the freshman at Clarendon College in Texas earned his first National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Championship at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper. Now he is pursuing his dreams in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and got to ride at the Cody Stampede during the first performance.
He is the nephew of world champion bareback rider Kelly Timberman. His father Chris Timberman also rode bareback horses professionally. The high school wrestler has spent a lot of time in Wyoming and has come to the Cody Nite Rodeo to gain experience.
That all paid off in a big way. Timberman took the lead in the bareback riding with an 83.5-point ride on Frontier Rodeo’s horse named Josey Wales. And he did that while riding with his father’s spurs.
“It seems like ever since I’ve been riding with dad’s spurs, I’ve been doing better,” he said. “I think it’s cool and not everybody has the opportunity to ride using a piece of equipment that has been passed down.”
The younger Timberman will celebrate his 19th birthday on July 4th.. Because he is so new on the professional scene, his rodeo schedule over the Fourth of July isn’t as crazy as some of the other participants. If his score here remains among the top through the next three performances, he will get a check and will have more opportunities to get on bucking horses.
The second performance of the Cody Stampede will be held at 8 p.m. at Stampede Park on Sunday. Gates open at 6 p.m. with live entertainment and food options on the grounds. Fans are encouraged to come early to avoid being caught in traffic.
The following are current leaders at the 104th Cody Stampede, Saturday, July 1, 2023 -
Bareback riding: 1, Weston Timberman, Columbus, Mont., 83.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Josey Wales. 2, Lane McGehee, Victoria, Texas, 81.5. 3, Cooper Cooke, Victor, Idaho, 80.5. 4, Trevor McAllister, Ronan, Mont., 78.5.
Steer wrestling: 1, Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore.,3.9 seconds. 2, (tie) Bridger Anderson, Carrington, N.D.,, and Reed Kraeger, Waco, Neb., 4.3 seconds each. 4, Dennell Henderson, Damascus, Ark., and Tucker Allen, Oak View, Calif., 4.9
Team roping: 1, Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.3 seconds. 2, Rowdy Jones, Tupelo, Okla., and Gage Williams, Foster, Okla., 5.7. 3, Braden Pirrung, Hartford, S.D., and Jade Nelson, Midland, S.D., 7.5. 4, Coy Rahlmann, Elsinore, Mo., and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., 14.2.
Saddle bronc riding: 1, Ben T. Andersen, Eckville, Alberta, 85 points on Mo Betta Rodeo’s Timex. 2, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 83.5. 3, Statler Ray Wright, Beaver, Utah, 81. 4, Jesse Kruse, Fromberg, Mont., 76.
Breakaway roping: 1, McKenna Hickson, Lipan, Texas, 2.4 seconds. 2, Taylor Engesser, Spearfish, S.D., 2.5. 3, Kelsie Domer, Dublin, Texas, 3.0. 4, Lynn Smith, Elfrida, Ariz., 3.1.
Tie-down roping: 1, Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash., 8.0 seconds. 2, Tyler Baxleitner, Loveland, Colo., 8.8. 3, (tie) Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., and Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif., 8.9 each.
Barrel Racing: 1, Maggie Poloncic, Gillette, Wyo., 17.81 secondds. 2, (tie) Jamie Olsen, Brock, Texas, and Kelsey Mcnamee, Whitesboro, Texas, 18.07. 3, Sara Winkelman, Big Lake, Minn., 18.09.
Bull Riding: 1, Maverick Potter, Waxahachie, Texas, 86 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Stranger Danger. 2, Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 84. 3,
