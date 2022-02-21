The Cody girls finished third and the boys 13th at the final tuneup indoor track meet last weekend before state.
Coach Bret Engdahl said it was essentially a replacement for the annual Simplot Games meet in Idaho that was again canceled, as the Wyoming Invite in Casper limited teams to most of their best athletes.
The Fillies again displayed their depth of talent with first places in two individual events, a relay and more top five finishes. Ada Nelson won the 800, Taylen Stinson the 1,600 and both were part of the winning 4x400 meter relay along with Lake Harrison and Mekenzie Clark.
“I think overall the meet went super well,” Nelson said. “All of our hard work this season has led to our team becoming quite a force in the state, and I love getting to be a part of it. Our work ethic and focus have set up a good platform for success at state.”
Engdahl noted Holly Spiering’s improvement in the meet as well, including a PR in the long jump to finish fourth.
The Broncs were a smaller group, but Matt Nelson stood out with a third-place finish in the 400 and Dillon Brost finished third in pole vault.
Nelson, competing in indoor track for the first time, tallied PRs in both the 55 and 400 meter runs and credited his continuation of training for his improvement.
“I prepared pretty well coming into it, I worked on the blocks on the 55 and I showed up mentally prepared this week,” he said. “You pretty much saw all the guys you’ll see at state, so I know exactly what I’ll be up against.”
Nelson said his 400 has been his best event, and at state he’ll compete in that, the 55, 200 and 4x200 relay.
The Fillies finished with 69 points to take third, behind only Campbell County (81) and Natrona County (73). The Broncs secured 13 points, just three behind Thunder Basin for 13th place.
All of the Cody athletes who competed during the final weekend are qualified for state, along with Emily Dalton, distance runners Randall and Riley Nielson and Nathan Wilson.
Nelson, for one, will have a busy time in Gillette. She’ll most likely run the 800 meter, the 4x400 meter relay, the 4x800 meter relay, and the sprint medley relay, and/or possibly the 400 meter. She’s going in with high, but achievable, hopes.
“My relay teams and I are hoping for top finishes in all of our events,” she said.
Engdahl said the Fillies will not only boast a number of individuals competing for top finishes but also three top ranked relay teams in the 4x400, 4x800 and sprint medley.
“It’ll be a fun state meet,” he said. “This is the strongest boys team we’ve taken in a long time with Matt and Nathan, a couple of good throwers, and AJ Baustert is going to be really good, he’s just young.”
Wyoming Invite
Girls
55 meter: 27. Ava Meier, 8.07; 35. Laura Phillips, 8.68.
200 meter: 13. Holly Spiering, 28.31.
400 meter: 8. Keira Jackson, 1:04.19; 13. Lake Harrison, 1:05.96.
800 meter: 1. Ada Nelson, 2:26.84; 2. Taylen Stinson, 2:27.31; 17. Mekenzie Clark.
1,600 meter: 1. Stinson, 5:29.19; 2. Stafford, 5:31.30.
3,200 meter: 3. Stafford, 12:22.59.
55-meter hurdles: 15. Meier, 10.01; 22. Isabel Taylor, 10.56.
4x400-meter relay: 1. Cody (Harrison, Clark, Nelson, Stinson) 4:17.27.
1,600-sprint-medley relay: 4. Cody (Spiering, Meier, Jackson, Clark) 4:37.93.
Pole vault: 3. Hailey Holeman, 9-06; 10. Kelsey Pomajzl, 8-00.
Long jump: 4. Spiering, 17-02.
Triple jump: 19. Taylor, 28-06.5.
Shot put: 12. Phillips, 32-03.5.
Boys
55 meter: 8. Matt Nelson, 6.73; 16. A.J. Baustert, 6.93.
200 meter: 12. Baustert, 24.26; 17. Dillon Brost, 24.75.
400 meter: 3. Matt Nelson, 52.44.
800 meter: 13. David Juergens, 2:15.75; 14. Kash Merritt, 2:16.75.
1,600 meter: 12. David Juergens, 4:52.79.
55-meter hurdles: 9. Graidin Arnold, 8.54; 19. Drew Trotter, 9.08.
Pole vault: 3. Brost, 12-06.
Shot put: 14. Trotter, 41-11.
