It seemed like just a matter of time before the Bronc cross country team got a notch in the win column this season after coming so close many times.
And after fielding a full lineup last week in Worland as they continue to get healthy, the Broncs finally pulled out a win and joined the Filly runners in celebrating a sweep for the Cody cross country squads.
“It was so much fun for both of these teams to get the win,” coach Maggie Kirkham said. “It’s not a big meet, but there were some great runners and good teams they had to beat.”
Taylen Stinson once again stole the show in the girls field, pulling away early and cruising to first place in 19 minutes, 29.31 seconds.
Bronc senior Charlie Hulbert dominated the field to finish first for the boys, crossing the line in 16:41.26, well ahead of the rest of the pack.
“It wasn’t Charlie’s best time, but he was running all by himself,” Kirkham said. “Racing head to head and getting pushed a little is when he is going to run his fastest.”
Junior Ben Stewart landed sixth overall, followed by senior Riley Nielson in ninth, and David Juergens 14th.
“Worland is a big uphill at the end and it was a big group of us fighting up this hill,” Stewart said. “It’s not something you want to do after running for three miles.”
Ava Stafford finished fifth overall for the Fillies as she looks for a second-consecutive state title, with freshmen Sadie Jackson, Kylee Silva and Sunday Schuh all landing in the top 11 to help lead the Fillies to the win.
“When the gun goes off I just try to do my best, and that’s the best I can do for my team,” Stinson said. “If I finish first or second I have done all I can for my team by contributing the least amount of points I can towards our total.”
For the Broncs, it was just a relief to get over the hump and finally walk away with a win, the first in what they hope will be many as they continue to get healthy.
“We were all pretty pumped,” Stewart said. “It’s the first meet we have won in I don’t know how long, and we still have a month to go to get healed up and run our best at state.”
With the physical part starting to come together, it’s just a matter of getting over some of the mental aspects of cross country as both teams eye a potential state title.
“That’s what separates the people who run fast and those that don’t,” Kirkham said. “It’s how much you can hurt and keep going. Your natural instinct is to slow down when you are hurting. You just have to accept it and keep pushing hard. It’s a true testimony to the mental toughness of these kids.”
Worland Invitational
Fillies – 1. Taylen Stinson, 19:29.31; 5. Ava Stafford, 20:31.07; 7. Sadie Jackson, 20:44.22; 9. Kylee Silva, 21:02.48; 11. Sunday Schuh, 21:27.58; 13. Zelma Rudd, 21:36.58; 21. Keira Jackson, 22:12.62.
Broncs - 1. Charlie Hulbert, 16:41.26; 6. Ben Stewart, 17:16.01; 9. Riley Nielson, 17:31.84; 14,. David Juergens, 18:03.55; 28. Ian Graham, 18:37.12; 29. Randall Nielson, 18:44.97; 46. Thurston Lewis, 19:50.67.
