After a month of practicing, the Nordic ski team finally had its first meet of the season Saturday in Jackson.
“It felt amazing to race after so long,” Hayden Campbell said. “I was very proud of my teammates, they did amazing for their first race.”
Nordic skiing was originally scheduled to start Dec. 4-5 in Casper, but it was delayed due to a lack of snow at the time.
“I’m extremely appreciative that we were able to have a race and get the season started and everything went smooth and without any additional stress,” coach Meggin Becker said.
The Trail Creek Invitational featured 67 athletes participating in both the boys and girls 5K varsity skate race.
“Jackson has great coverage and with consistent snow all week,” Becker said. “Trails provided a soft platform for skating and snow drifts out in the opening, which caused for some slightly slower skis.”
Campbell led the way for the Broncs, finishing 20th in 19:19.3.
“The snow was good on the plains due to the high winds drying it out, but under the snow was very soft and for lack of better words crappy,” Campbell said of the conditions. “I felt like I should have done better, but I did surpass my goal from last year’s first race.”
Landon Rau, back after missing last season due to injury, took 32nd in 19:27.0, while Marshall Brookins finished 39th in 19:53.2.
The Fillies were led by newcomer Elisa Wachob, who finished 18th in 20:16.3.
“My race went pretty well,” Wachob said. “I wish I could have done a little better, but it was the first race of the year and I didn’t really know what to expect. Having never raced a high school race before, I just went out and tried to race hard and do my best. I was pretty excited to get 18th. I didn’t think I would be top 20 so that was pretty exciting for me.”
Wachob had skied the course when she was younger and said it was fun to go back.
“I felt like it was a pretty hilly course, which I liked because I feel like I am stronger on hills than flats,” Wachob said.
Hayley Pearson-Horner took 55th in 26:37.7 and Sabrina Stowell was 61st in 32:08.4.
“As a coach, I look at the first race as a benchmark for how our season can go and to start thinking of how to race, when to attack and when to use the skills we continue to build,” Becker said. “Each athlete had goals set for the race. Some were met and all showed that we are heading down the right trail to achieving their overall goals.”
In the boys 3K JV race, Luis Mata finished eighth (12:51.0) out of 22 racers. Liberty Laing took 11th (14:36.12.1) out of 27 in the girls race.
“I love being on our team and I think all of our skiers have a lot of potential,” Wachob said. “Coach Meggin is so great at coaching both new skiers and experienced ones. Liberty did amazing for her first-ever Nordic race, and I think everyone is improving and getting stronger. I am so excited about the rest of the season.”
