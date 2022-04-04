Meeteetse senior Delanie Salzman may epitomize the term “Ride it like you stole it” as she earns recognition as a barrel racer, kicking up dust around the arena for the last three years on Max, a combination that may have been destined to compete together.
“He’s pretty awesome. He’s really fast but he is super big,” Salzman said. “My grandpa Dwayne actually raised him here. My aunt rode the first summer on him and I kind of took him from her. So my aunt kind of helped!”
After “borrowing” Max and competing in regional Little Britches rodeos and whatever jackpots she had the opportunity to enter, Salzman not only signed with Central Wyoming College in Riverton this month to compete on the Rustler rodeo team, but took the top prize at last week’s 2022 Vegas Tuffest Qualifier in Powell to land a spot in the Junior World Finals this December in Las Vegas.
“It took me by surprise for a second,” Salzman said. “I’m pretty excited.”
She will have plenty of opportunity to hone her skills for the next few months with a blossoming Rustler rodeo program that travels to some of the top venues in the state and goes up against some of the best rodeo teams in the country.
Salzman reached out to CWC coach Drew Schrock, who invited her to tour the campus and spend a little time practicing with some of her new teammates.
“I toured the campus and was like ‘I actually like it here,’” Salzman said. “The campus is above Riverton and you just feel like you are out of town. I am super excited about the new equine center they are going to build right next to campus.”
The chance to live, rodeo and study in a unique setting was enough to sell her on a chance work her way toward a shot at a National College Finals Rodeo appearance.
“I can literally walk from my apartment on campus to the equine center,” Salzman said. “It’s right there.”
While excelling at a variety of sports throughout her high school career, it was that lifelong connection with horses and the arena that kept her focused on taking that next step to toward a potential career in rodeo.
“I just loved horses growing up and there is something about competing on them,” Salzman said. “Every since I was little my dream was to go pro in rodeo. I just fell in love with it.”
With a horse trainer for a grandpa and a love for the sport, it only seems natural she would make her mark around the region. But a chance to showcase her skills in Vegas has her thinking about hitting one of the biggest jackpots the sport has to offer.
And with the help of an understanding aunt who didn’t mind Max being taken from her, the future looks bright for the duo.
She plans to study elementary education at CWC and concentrate on potentially becoming a second- or third-grade teacher.
In her lead up to Vegas, she will try to get Max into as many different arenas as possible and get as much experience as she can before she hits the big stage.
“What I love about rodeo is there is no age limit to it,” Salzman said. “You can literally barrel race for as long as you want. When you get on a good horse, it’s like living on top of the world.”
