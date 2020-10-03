With one of its top offensive threats, Autumn Wilson, out sick Saturday, the Cody volleyball team had to adjust, with Kennedi Niemann moving to the front row for the match, Gillian Growney to libero and Ava Meier also getting significant playing time.
The three handled the roles just fine, but as a whole the Fillies continued to have consistency troubles in a 3-0 conference loss to Rock Springs.
As they did on Thursday, the Fillies got off to a slow start in set one as Rock Springs score 11 in a row. Cody's first point came when the Lady Tigers hit the ball out of bounds. Back-to-back kills by Reece Niemann made it 15-5.
Late in the set the Fillies got more going with a kill and later an ace by Brittan Bower, an ace by Molly Hays and block by Reece and Kennedi Niemann but it was too late as Rock Springs won 25-15.
Cody got off to a much stronger start in the second set, going up 6-1 after kills by Kennedi and Meier, and an ace by Grace Shaffer. Rock Springs pulled within one, but Cody maintained the advantage and built it up to six with kills by Bower and aces by Kennedi and Hays.
Up 20-15, Rock Springs scored three in a row before a kill by Bower and ace by Hays made it 22-18. The Lady Tigers then went on a run on two kills and ace and errors by Cody to set up game point. A final kill gave them a 25-22 win.
Cody kept things close in the third set, leading early after kills by Lake Harrison, Kennedi and Meier. Rock Springs took a 6-5 lead and maintained the advantage until a 4-0 run on kills by Kennedi and Meier and a block by Kennedi tied the match at 13. Cody scored two more and held the slight edge until the Lady Tigers tied the set at 20.
Tied again at 22, Cody set up game point on an out hit by Rock Springs and a tip by Harrison. A kill by the Lady Tigers and bad pass tied the game at 24. A pass out of bounds by Cody gave Rock Springs game point and a block made it 26-24.
