The Cody USA wrestling team put together another string of outstanding performance on the mat recently, finishing first out of 23 teams at a tournament in Thermopolis.
The Cody team ended the day with 20 gold medals in an array of strong matches as it continues to shine this season.
Complete results include:
6U 45 - 2. Anthony Miears, 6. Connor Wipf
6U 56-62 - 2. Jake Nelson. 3. Spence Hill.
8U 43-45 - 1. Jackson Miears.
8U 62 - 2. Tyce Grant. 5. Eli Gideon.
8U 70 - 1. Logan Hill. 5.Luke May.
8U 85-86 -1. Landon Blankenship.
10U 71 - 4. Dominic Glass.
10U 77 - 2. Stevie French. 5. John Sitz.
10U 93 - 1. Bryton Grant. 2. Issac Kossman.
10U 105 - 1. Bryton Grant. 2. Isaac Kosmann. 5. Calvin Crosby
10U 120 - 1. Caysin Lewis .
10U 120-plus - 1. Caysin Lewis 2. Owen Morgan.
10U girls 76-82 - 1. Stevie French.
12U 67-70 - 1. Isiah Doane.
12U 74-78 - 1. Joshuah Hernandez.
12U 82 - 1. Kayson Grant.
12U 86 - 1. Kayson Grant.
12U 92 - 3. Kaleb Hill.
12U 98 - 1. Kaleb Hill, 6. Gavin Whitlock.
12U 135 - 1. Josephine Becker.
12U 200 - 2. Christian Kossman.
12U girls 123-128 - 1. Josephine Becker.
14U 71-77 - 2. Bobby Hernandez Jr.
14U 83-91 - 3. Jonah Schultz, 5. Griffin Mortenson.
14U 97 - 2. Kort Sorensen, 3. Thomas Sitz.
14U 102 - 3. Owen Morgan.
14U - 106 - 4. Kannon Grant.
14U - 110-114 - 1. Gabe Grant. 5. Jaxson French.
14U - 130 - 1. Israel Robertson.
14U 149-155 - 1. Cinch Dalton.
14U 187 - 2. Noah Trunkhill.
16U 113-120 - 1. Gabe Grant. 4. Kort Sorensen.
16U 126-127 - 1. Landon Schulz. 2. Syrus Bates.
16U 138 - 2. Alex Sitz. 3. Landon Schulz.
16U 160-164 - 2. Gavin Seibert.
