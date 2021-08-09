Anglers have been pushed to the limit this summer as they deal with low-water conditions, heat, smoke from forest fires burning out of control in states west of Wyoming and, in the past two weeks, heavy rain along the Absaroka Front Range and Beartooth Mountains.
Despite the hindrances caused by natural events, the fishing around the region is actually holding up well as long as one can ignore the muddy waters flowing down the North and South forks of the Shoshone, the Greybull River and the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone and its major tributaries.
Rain has always been a major hindrance when it hits the Absaroka volcanic soils. Any time rain falls at a rapid rate in one of the thunderstorms created by monsoons pushing north from the Gulf of California, anglers can expect to have muddy water for at least three days before things clear.
Since late July, thunder-boomers have turned the North Fork waters into a shade of reddish brown that more resembles the Rio Grande or lower Colorado River than what one expects a wild trout river in the Rockies to look like.
Rain is good for the parched mountains and valleys even if the results are less than positive for fishing. Thankfully, anglers have been able to fall back to the lower Shoshone River tailwater trout fishery, the Wind/Bighorn River tailwater fishery and the upper Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone above Crandall Creek.
There are also dozens of high-mountain lakes to fish. The higher elevations have been 10-15 degrees cooler than those experienced in Cody and the Big Horn Basin. These temps are always a welcome treat when the Dog Days of August arrive, don’t you agree?
The rains have also cooled down the temperatures in local rivers and streams that have not been muddied up by the rains the past several weeks. Trout are responding to these colder water temps by feeding longer during the day before the high sun drives the trout to seek shade and shelter from warmer afternoon water temps and any predators such as eagles, osprey, herons and their arch nemesis, anglers!
There are still closures in effect inside Yellowstone Park. Expect these closures to continue well into September before shorter days and longer nights facilitate more tolerable temperatures for trout. Park anglers can fish from sunrise to 2 p.m. After that, they have to wait for the next day to begin again. Cody waters on the other hand are blessed with high, steep mountains that shade many of our streams from all day exposure to sunlight. This prevents drastic and sustained rises in temperature, hence less stress on our local rivers and streams.
Rivers like the Lamar, Firehole and upper Yellowstone inside the park have full exposure from sunup to sundown. This exposure eliminates any ability to lose temperature until the temps and no sun bring water temps back into the 50s and 60s, which are more tolerable for the wild or native trout living within the greater Yellowstone ecosystem.
The only river in our area that is really too warm to fish all day is the lower Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone once it has left the Wild and Scenic Canyon to flow through the Clarks Fork Valley. Anglers fishing there should implement a self-imposed closure by getting off the water by 2 p.m. as well.
For those who have said they miss my column if it isn’t in the Monday (Tuesday for home delivery) edition, I want to say, thank you. Since May, the summer season kicked off with gusto. I realize excuses are just that, but this year has been a crazy busy year for me with guided trips personally and for all the reasons listed in my column this week.
I assure you and my editor that I will do my best to meet my deadlines in the future. If you don’t see a column, I hope you know I am conducting research that is so important for keeping this column vital and somewhat current. I encourage you all to fish early and fish often in the weeks ahead.
