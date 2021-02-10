The Cody wrestling team competed in its final home duals Tuesday, celebrating both its seniors and getting through an unusual season.
Keaton and Karsten Stone and Jonas Mickelson were all honored.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been four years,” Mickelson said. “It flew by. I’m glad we were able to have our season.”
During the duals Cody defeated Lovell 48-36, but fell to Powell 46-33.
Against Lovell, the Broncs earned seven wins by fall.
Ben Hogan (120) pinned J.D. Rodriguez in 39 seconds.
“Ben came out wrestling big,” coach Trev Wood said. “It was good to see a little fire under him.”
Micah Grant (126) won by fall over Cordon Mickelson in 3:11.
“Micah had a streak of pins going into the Lovell match,” Wood said.
Trenton Hubbs (132) pinned Corbin Berry in 1:20.
“It was good to see him get a takedown because he’s struggled to go on the offensive,” Wood said.
Brady Deming was leading 11-0 when he pinned Aden Nicholson in 3:27. Grayson Beaudrie pinned Myzek McArthur in 2:30 and Keaton Stone (182) pinned Manning May in 39 seconds.
“Keaton has improved a heck of a lot,” Wood said. “He’s a lot stronger and it pays off quite well for him.”
Jonas Mickelson pinned Tayton Hodges in 36 seconds, using his high crotch move to take him down.
“I’ve been practicing my high crotch and it’s my best move because I can do it fast,” he said.
Ty Peterson (113), Kale Mickelson (145), Karsten Stone (160), Zac Barton (220) and Danny Becker (285) all lost by fall.
“Karsten has missed a couple years, so to have him back is awesome,” Wood said.
In JV, Dylan Campbell (152) pinned Luke Whitebuffalo in 1:13, Kade Fitzgerald pinned Caleb Lineheart (160) in 1:21, Campbell (160) pinned Lineheart in 1:12 and Ben Seibert (152) lost by fall to Whitebuffalo.
Cody had earned a close victory on Powell’s senior night earlier this season. This time the Panthers returned the favor.
“We beat them last time,” Karsten Stone said. “We need to bring our A game next time.”
Deming (152) opened the dual with a 9-3 win over Riley Bennett. Deming was leading 6-5 when he got nearfall late in the third period.
Jackson Wood (160) then came out and held his own against one of 3A’s best in Seth Horton, losing 10-0.
“It was good to see Jackson not give up a pin against the defending state champ,” Wood said.
Grayson Beaudrie (170)pinned Lannon Brazelton in 1:30.
Keaton Stone (182) pinned Stetson Davis in 48 seconds.
Cody then lost two matches Wood said they could have won. First up was Jonas Mickelson (195), who was pinned by Carson Lamb in 1:59.
“I made a silly mistake,” Mickelson said. “I tried to roll him and I should have let go to find something else.”
Barton (220) also lost by fall to Adam Flores in 2:40.
“We could have had those and they know it,” Wood said.
Becker came out and quickly took care of Nevan McDonald, winning by fall in 32 seconds.
Taylor Baggs (106) pinned Trey Freeman in 1:28 and Peterson (113) won by fall over Nate Balderas in 1:08.
“Ty got after a state placer,” Wood said. “He lost to Balderas last time so it was good to see him get a pin.”
It was the last victory for the Broncs, as Hogan (120) Grant (126), Hubbs (132) and Kale Mickelson (145) were all pinned.
In JV, Karsten Stone (160) pinned Carter Gines in 49 seconds and Campbell (152)pinned Jack Van Norman in 1:28. Seibert (152) lost by fall, as did Fitzgerald and Will Thomasson.
“I just worked hard in my match,” Stone said. “I’m happy to be back wrestling this year because I love the sport.”
Cody travels to Pinedale Saturday for its final regular season duals. Then its off to regionals and state, where the Broncs will have their first tournaments of the year.
“I’m excited,” Karsten Stone said of the tournaments. “It’s what wrestling is all about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.