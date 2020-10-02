Filly freshman Keira Jackson weaved through the competition to finish as Cody’s fourth runner and snatch a second-consecutive personal best Friday at Cody's home cross country meet at Olive Glenn Golf Club.
Jackson finished eighth overall in 21:09.07 as part of a group that led Cody to a top finish ahead of Sheridan. Riley Smith recovered from her collapse at the finish line the week prior to win with a time of 19:09.32. Ava Stafford finished fifth in a time of 20:26.00. Just ahead of Jackson, Ashton Powell finished seventh (20:58.87).
Raelyn Mong finished 18th (22:43.35), Nicole Wagler 29th (24:02), Elisa Wachob 32nd (24:08.62) and Ellie Osborne 38th (26:07.60) to round out the girls standings.
Stafford’s and Jackson’s times were one of many personal bests or runs close to it by Cody girls and boys at the annual Fox-and-Hounds-style home meet.
Freshman Charlie Hulbert came in just behind Cody’s top two runners for a Broncs team that finished fourth.
Wyatt Becker was Cody’s top runner – finishing sixth behind four Sheridan runners and one from Buffalo – and David Juergens recovered after hitting a wall in the last mile and throwing up to finish ninth in 17:55.19.
Hulbert finished 16th in 18:24.70, Marshall Brookins 26th (19:03.47), Kyle Graham 32nd (19:34.18), Hayden Campbell 37th (20:03.88) and Ian Graham 39th (20:09.93).
