It took a couple of minutes for the Meeteetse Lady Longhorn basketball team to figure out the Dubois 2-3 zone on the road Saturday, but once it did the Lady ’Horns put together a big first half and held on in the second to take down the Lady Rams 42-30 in the final regular season game of the year.
Delanie Salzman exploded for 19 points, and Maci Allison chipped in 16 points and eight rebounds as the Lady ’Horns look to use some of that momentum heading into this week’s regional tournament in Lander.
“We are playing good basketball these past couple of weeks,” coach Ty Myers said. “Even with the loss to Riverside, there were a lot of good things that happened in that game. I think we are in good shape heading into the regional tournament.”
After spending more than four minutes trying to get around the Lady Rams zone, Salzman found Allison down low for a lay in to tie things up at 2-2 in the first quarter.
Salzman then knocked down back-to-back threes to help put the Lady Horns up 10-3 heading into the second frame.
Allison got it done on both ends of the floor in the second quarter. The junior finished off a pair of steals and converted those into easy baskets, the second helped put Meeteetse up 20-5 midway through the frame as the Lady ’Horns spent the majority of the first half crashing the offensive glass and forcing turnovers to build a 26-8 halftime lead.
The Salzman-to-Allison combo hit pay dirt to start the third quarter, and Allison added another strong finish down low to stretch the lead to 30-10 with 5:40 to go in the frame.
Jayci Ervin fed Allison in transition with time winding down in the third, and a Salzman mid-range jumper pushed the lead to 36-14 entering the final quarter.
Ervin finished the day with the assist and nine rebounds, six of them offensive.
The Lady Rams, however, did not go quietly as they chipped away at the big lead, cutting it down to 40-29 with just under two minutes to go.
Salzman stopped a 15-4 Dubois run with a late jumper as time ran out for the Lady Rams and Meeteetse picked up its 14th win of the season.
Hallie Ogden finished with four points and six rebounds for the Lady Longhorns. Ashlee Allen added two points and Ervin and Treasure Van Auken chipped in a point apiece.
Bell Van Auken hauled in five boards, four of them offensive. Sami Cooley finished with four rebounds and two blocks. Maylee Potas had three steals and Jasmine Barnett had one of 22 offensive boards for Meeteetse.
The Lady ’Horns will enter the 1A West regional tournament as the No. 2 seed out of the Northwest with a record of 9-7 overall, 2-3 in conference play. They will take on Saratoga (9-6, 3-4) at 7 p.m. on Thursday, the No. 3 seed out of the Southwest
“Our first matchup with Saratoga should be a good one,” Myers said. “These girls have a very good chance at being successful in Lander. It’s an exciting time of the year. You get everybody’s best game.”
Burlington earned the No. 1 seed out of the Northwest.
Cokeville enters the regional tournament the No. 1 seed out of the Southwest.
If Meeteetse advances out of the first round, it will face the winner of the Cokeville-Encampment game on Friday.
