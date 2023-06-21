The Cody Pride 18U squad has been busy in the open weeks of the season and now sits at 6-4 after three weeks of play.
On June 9-11, Cody went 2-2 in the Billings Fastpitch Showdown. Last weekend the Pride made it to the semifinals in the gold bracket of the Razor City Showcase in Gillette.
Saints 5, Cody 0
In the opener July 16 in Gillette, Cody lost to the Saints 5-0.
The game was scoreless until the fourth when the Saints scored one run. The Montana team added four in the fifth.
Violet Wollschlager, Riley Simone and Ellie Ungrund each had hits.
Ungrund went 4 1/3 and gave up five runs on six hits. Simone went 2/3 of an inning and allowed one hit.
Cody 16, ASA Storm 0
Cody put up multiple runs in the first three innings to win the game early on Saturday.
Cody had six singles in the first inning to score four. In the second with two on and two outs, Katie Brasher, Ungrund, Morgan Evans, Montana Massey and Jayma Tuttle got hits to score six.
Eight singles and a double by Ava Wollschlager in the third brought in six more.
Cody had 22 hits. Simone, Brasher, Evans, Massey and Tuttle went 3-3 and Taydon Schoening went 2-2.
Simone pitched 2 innings and gave up two hits. Violet Wollschlager went 1 inning and allowed three hits.
Cody 9, Blue Jays 2
Cody took a 2-0 lead in the first on a triple by Brasher. In the second, two walks and singles by Simone and Ava Wollschlager made it 4-0.
Singles by Ungrund, Evans and Emma Lindahl made it 6-2 in the third, and a walk and three singles in the fourth scored the final runs.
Simone and Brasher went 3-3 and Ava Wollschlager 2-2.
Ungrund went 3 innings, giving up two runs on three hits. Simone pitched the final inning and allowed one hit.
Cody 12, Wicked 307 6
Cody took a 6-1 lead with five runs in the second in its first game Sunday. The Pride had four hits including a double by Violet Wollschlager.
In the fourth, Violet Wollschlager hit a solo home run. The Wicked battled back to within two in the bottom of the inning.
Doubles by Ungrund, Tuttle and Wollschlager in the fifth helped Cody score five more.
Violet Wollschlager went 3-3, and Simone and Ava Wollschlager 3-4.
Ungrund went 2/3 of an inning and gave up one run on one hit. Simone pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed five runs on six hits.
Saints 4, Cody 0
Cody couldn’t get much going in its final game of the tourney.
The Saints scored single runs in the second and third, and two in the fifth.
Simone, Ava Wollschlager and Evans had the only hits.
Ungrund went 4 innings and gave up three runs on eight hits. Simone went 1 inning and allowed one run on one hit.
Billings Force 9,
Cody 1
The Pride lost its first game of the Billings tournament. Billings took a 7-0 lead after scoring two in the first and five runs in the second inning. The Force added two more in the fourth.
Cody’s lone hit came on a solo homer by Ungrund in the second.
Simone, Ava Wollschlager, Brasher and Ungrund had hits for Cody.
Simone started on the mound, giving up six runs on three hits through 1 1/3 innings. Ungrund pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed one run on three hits. Violet Wollschlager pitched 1 inning and gave up two runs on three hits.
Cody 6, Idaho 4
The Pride had 14 hits in its 6-4 win over the Idaho Fury on June 10.
Cody took a 1-0 lead in the first after singles by Violet Wollschlager, Simone and Ava Wollschlager.
The Pride scored two more in the third on a double by Ava Wollschlager and single by Ungrund. Two more scored in the fourth on a single by Schoening.
Cody loaded the bases in the fifth and one run scored when Massey was hit by a pitch.
Leading 6-2, the Pride held on in the bottom of the inning when the Fury scored two.
At the plate, Violet Wollschlager went 3-3, and Simone, Ava Wollschlager and Ungrund 2-3.
Ungrund pitched 4 innings and gave up four runs on five hits. Simone gave up no hits in 1 inning.
Cody 5, Bluejays 4
Cody earned its second win of the day in Billings, coming from behind in the final inning.
Trailing 4-2, Massey hit a single and Jayma Tuttle walked, but then the Bluejays turned a double play. Cody kept swinging though. Schoening and Violet Wollschlager both hit RBI singles to tie the game.
A dropped third strike would hurt the Bluejays as the inning continued and Ava Wollschlager hit a single to drive in the winning run.
Cody also scored single runs in the second and third.
Ava Wollschlager went 3-3 and Massey 2-2.
Simone pitched 4 innings and gave up four runs on four hits.
406 Playmakers 4, Cody 0
Cody lost the final game of the Billings tournament on Sunday.
406 had six hits, scoring runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Brasher, Lindahl and Tuttle had the only three hits in the game.
Ungrund pitched 4 innings and gave up three runs on five hits. Violet Wollschlager pitched 1/3 an inning and allowed one run on one hit.
Cody 4, Elite 3
Cody opened the season June 3 with a close win over the Elite.
Trailing 3-0 going into the fourth, Cody loaded the bases with three walks. Two scored on a double by Ava Wollschlager and the final two on a single by Brasher.
Cody had three hits. Massey went 1-1, and Ava Wollschlager and Brasher 1-2.
Ungrund pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up one run on three hits. Simone went 2/3 of an inning and allowed one hit.
