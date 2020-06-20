The Cody Legion baseball team earned a split on the road Saturday against Douglas, winning the first game 9-8 and falling in the second 13-8.
Cody 9, Douglas 8
Cody took the lead in the seventh inning and held on to win the first game 9-8.
After Douglas went up 8-6 in the sixth, the Cubs loaded the bases in the seventh with two singles by Deyvn Engdahl and Hayden Bronnenberg and a hit batter. Both runs scored on a double by Cody Phillips to put Cody up 9-8.
The Cubs turned a double play in the bottom of the frame, with a strikeout ending the game.
In the second, Cody took a 2-1 lead after a double by Engdahl, two walks and single by Ethan Johnston.
A home run put Douglas up 4-2 but Cody got one back in the top of the fifth. Cody Phillips hit a single and scored on a ground out by Jared Grenz.
Douglas went up 6-3 in the bottom of the frame but Cody hung around, tying the game in the sixth after three hits batters and back-to-back doubles by Johnston and Jared Grenz.
At the plate, Cody Phillips and Engdahl went 2-3, and Johnston 2-4.
Engdahl earned the win, going 1 inning and giving up no runs or hits. Jack Schroeder started the game, going 4 innings and allowing four runs on three hits. Bronnenberg pitched 2 innings and allowed four runs on five hits.
Douglas 13, Cody 8
Douglas scored five unanswered runs in the first two innings before Cody got on the board with a solo homer in the third by Cody Phillips.
Cody tied the game in the fourth, which included singles by Schroeder, Logan McLeod and Grady McCarten, a sac fly by Cody Phillips and double by Johnston.
Douglas scored three in the fourth, four in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Cody added a run in the sixth on a sac fly by Jared Grenz.
In the seventh, Engdahl hit a double and Schroeder a two-run homer to center.
At the plate, Johnston went 2-2, McCarten 2-3 and Schroeder 2-4.
Dominic Phillips took the loss, giving up eight runs on five hits through 3 1/3 innings. Chance Moss pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on six hits.
