The new-look Yellowstone Quake shook off a tough first game of the season on Friday night and rebounded on Saturday to secure their first win of the season.
The Quake fell to Sheridan 4-2 on Friday, and then took the Hawks out 4-1 on Saturday at Riley Arena.
“We played a little undisciplined on Friday,” Quake coach Chris Blaisuis said. “We are a team that dressed nothing but rookies this weekend, but Saturday night was different.”
Wyatt O’Donoghue got the Quake on the board quickly in the first period on Friday night, lighting the lamp less than a minute in on assists from Brayson Bennett and Teagan Scheurer.
The Hawks answered with a goal in the first and two in the second before Ryan Hiles punched on in for the Quake with time running down in the second.
He was assisted by Blake Mitchell and Joey Good to make it 3-2 Hawks.
Hiles started out his Quake stint with a solid opening game, but the captain will be gone for 6-8 weeks with a broken wrist suffered in the matchup.
“We did have a big injury on Friday night,” Blaisuis said. “But on Saturday we managed to play really well despite that and give a great team effort.”
The Quake cut down on the penalties, controlled the action in game two and jumped out to a 3-0 lead at the 7:28 mark of the second period.
Scheurer, Benjamin Kluza and Sebe Perez all scored to get Yellowstone the lead.
“Saturday we played a very mature game,” Blaisuis said. “We played very disciplined and very structured.”
The Hawks scored on a short-handed goal with two minutes to go in the second, but O’Donoghue answered a minute later on a power play opportunity to make it 4-1 Quake.
Bennett finished the weekend with four assists.
He and O’Donoghue were named honorable mention Stars of the Week by the league.
Scheurer came away with a goal and two assists in two games.
O’Donoghue had two goals, Kluza a goal and an assist, and Mitchell a pair of assists.
“On Friday night we made a lot of undisciplined mistakes that kind of sunk us,” Blaisuis said. “But in both games when we were committed to the structure, we dominated.”
Returning goalie Edvin Folkenstrom played both games in the net for the Quake.
He saved 33 of 37 shots on Friday night and 22 of 23 on Saturday night as the Hawks struggled in both games to get good looks at the goal against the Quake defense.
Yellowstone outshot the Hawks in both games.
The Quake will look to dominate on the road this weekend as well, as they head to Rapid City to take on the Badlands Sabres.
The Sabres are coming off a pair of home losses to the Helena Bighorns.
“We missed a lot of opportunities in front of the net this weekend,” Blaisuis said. “The scores both nights could have been a lot different, but on Saturday we played smart and knew we didn’t need to take too many chances, but didn’t give them many chances either.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.