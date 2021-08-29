Hunter Hall picked a good day to have a good round of golf. In a rare one-day tournament, the Cody High School senior won the Lovell Invite with a round of 74 at Foster Gulch Golf Course.
Under sunny skies with no wind, Hall finished one shot ahead of Karsten Simmons from Worland. Hall finished with four birdies on the card on the way to finishing two-over par due to a double-bogey on the final hole.
Hall said his chip in for birdie on 17 practically clinched the win for him. He said after his first tee shot on the final hole and that of Simmons, he figured he only needed to bogey to win. Finishing one shot above that goal still ended up being just enough.
Friday was the second to last regular season contest, and Hall’s brother was again the second-best Bronc, shooting a 92.
It was Logan’s first trip to Foster Gulch, and like most the second time through the nine-hole course, he was five shots better.
Ethan Salzman finished with a 93 playing for the JV squad.
Bridger Hult (94) and Bradley Fick (97) finished close behind and Val Payne (100), Kamden Niemann (109) and Talon Couture (111) rounded out the Broncs field.
Cody concludes the regular season Friday Buffalo, a course Hunter Hall said is tough but enjoyable to play. Then it’s on to regionals and state.
Cody girls
The Fillies, were, as usual, led by Adelie Hall who finished fourth overall individually with a 115 in a field of 10 girls in Lovell.
Bliss Bonner finished 10th, carding a 130 and, like many in the field on Friday, she had a better round the second time through.
