The No. 5 ranked Meeteetse volleyball team cleaned up last Friday against 2A Wind River and Burlington, winning both matches in three sets.
Coach Kelsey Scolari said that by the time the Burlington match finished, the team’s energy had increased and she liked where the team as at.
“We started trying some new things on offense,” she said. “I can’t nitpick them, they’re getting wins.”
Even so, communication is one area she still feels could use improvement.
“It was better,” Scolari said. “There were still some instances when we were bumping into each other, when we weren’t sure who was supposed to play the ball.”
Both match victories came relatively easily to the Lady ’Horns (4-0, 1-0 conference), first taking down Wind River (0-4) 25-12, 25-15, 25-16, then following that up with a similar performance against Burlington (1-6, 0-6 conference), 25-14, 25-8, 25-11.
“I think we played much better than we have in the last three games,” junior Miya May said of the Burlington match. “We kept our energy up, we kept our intensity up, we communicated much better.”
In the Burlington match, the Lady ’Horns were able to take advantage of the Huskies defensive alignment with some good serving. The team had 22 aces, with junior Kiana Horsen leading the way, firing off six aces in the Burlington contest.
With fewer games on the slate this season, Scolari said one of the biggest challenges her team will face is keeping up their intensity.
“We’re at an advantage because they’re a veteran team,” she said. “Right now, it’s just keeping them challenged and keeping them improving. We don’t have as many games this year, so there’s a lot more practice time, and it can be hard to keep them motivated.”
For their part, the girls on the team seem to be looking forward to each opportunity they get to play with each other.
“We have a really close team this year,” Horsen said.
Junior Delanie Salzman likes the chemistry on the team this year.
“I think it’s going to help us out a lot the rest of the season,” she said. “We’re doing pretty good now. We’re only going to get better, I hope.”
