In the two weeks leading into the state tournament, Cody lacrosse coach Scott Vaughn decided to change up the team’s entire offense.
The plan worked, as the Warriors finished third at the Montana High School Lacrosse Association State Tournament May 20-21 in Bozeman.
“I wanted to bring a completely different look to the state tournament,” Vaughn said. “The kids just did a phenomenal job picking that up the last couple of weeks of the season.”
Cody faced Bozeman in the third-place game. The Warriors had lost to Bozeman twice this season and had fallen also to the team in last year’s state championship. The Warriors won 11-9.
“Beating them shows that we can compete with everyone,” Macix Rothleutner said. “We all work really hard during the game and it came down to who wanted it most and who had the most heart. We might not have been in the championship game, but I think the team was pretty excited placing third since we went in to state seeded fourth overall.”
The new offense saw the Warriors top two scorers Campbell and Vogt, passing it off more.
“The plays started with them to make the other teams think that they were going to continue with the play and then they ditched it off to other players,” Vaughn said. “So we had quite a few different people scoring in the state tournament.”
In their first game the team defeated Sheridan 9-3. Vaughn said Sheridan had studied film of the Warriors prior games and its defense didn’t know what to do against the new scheme.
“We played really well against Sheridan,” Rothleutner said. “We beat them pretty good and that’s how we needed to. It also gave us a chance to see what we needed to fine-tune a little before the next games.”
The Warriors then faced eventual state champions Northwest from Kalispell, Mont., and lost 9-6. Northwest defeated Missoula 18-1 in its first game and Great Falls 17-4 in the championship.
“I think we played a very solid game against Northwest and really gave them a run for their money,” Vogt said. “That game couldn’t have made me more happy — besides beating them — because it was such a well-played game from everyone on the team.”
The game was back and forth, with Northwest leading 6-5 heading into the fourth. Cody tied it before Kalispell retook the lead at 7-6.
“With only a couple minutes left, we started playing some pretty aggressive defense and then they scored a couple of easy goals just because we were trying to get the ball back defensively to give our offense a chance,” Vaughn said. “It was also in the low 80s so it was super hot and so we kind of gassed ourselves out playing so much defense.”
In the third-place game, Cody went up 5-0 early, but Bozeman came back to tie it and then went up 7-5. It was back and forth the rest of the way and tied at 9 late in the game.
“With just about a minute to go, we scored and I told the kids we really need to score again and so we got the ball off the face off and went down and scored a second time,” Vaughn said. “Dylan Campbell was really clutch on those last fourth quarter face offs, winning those so we could control the ball and burn the clock to win the game.”
Campbell said those last two goals were just sheer effort from both the attack and midfielders.
“We lost a lot of energy in that third quarter and blew our lead, but Lane Rohde and Noah Vogt both just stepped up and put us in a winning position,” he added. “It was pure determination mixed with sacrifice from everyone.”
Cody lost 10 from last year’s runner-up squad, so the majority of this year’s team was made up of underclassmen.
“We had five kids on our team that had never picked up a stick before this year, so to finish as solid as we did was absolutely phenomenal,” Vaughn said. “These kids just wouldn’t quit. They wouldn’t give up. They had great attitudes, and got better throughout the season. I couldn’t have asked for a better outcome after starting with such a young, inexperienced group.”
As the season progressed the Warriors worked on becoming more patient and not trying to force things on offense. Their transition game also got some work. Vaughn said the defense started clicking toward the end of the season. The Warriors allowed 126 goals this season, but only 31 in their last seven games.
“We spent two full weeks on defense and defense wins games,” Vogt said. “We work hard and started communicating with each other so everyone started working together instead of everyone trying to do their own thing.”
At the state tournament Campbell and Vogt led the team with eight goals each during the weekend, while Lane Rohde had seven. Carter Zink, one of players from Buffalo, finished with five goals.
Campbell and Vogt both earned first-team All-State honors, while Michael McCormick got an honorable mention.
Cody finished 9-6 overall.
“I am very happy with how the season ended,” Campbell said. “After losing so many of our stars last year, this year was a lot about getting the underclassmen to step up and they did a great job. Josh Sauers and Jarron Sutton both grew a tremendous amount this year and really showed off that growth during the state tournament. Us combining with the Buffalo was great decision for the team not only to get us more players, but to grow the sport in Wyoming as well.”
