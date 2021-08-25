Like many readers, I have subscriptions to a variety of outdoor and firearm-related magazines including “Guns and Ammo.” Primarily these subscriptions are a carryover from years back when I was freelancing articles to the trade. However, they remain a source of information not available elsewhere on everything from trade news to current products to pending legislation.
Regardless, this last month’s issue of G&A had a survey which rated, by number of ranking, the status of each of the 50 states as regards to how friendly they were to their citizens owning firearms and such. “Gun Friendly” would be the expression, I believe.
Wyoming was ranked as the No. 1 “Gun Friendly” state in the entire union. Idaho was two and Montana three. How about those pickles? But that’s both a good thing and a bad thing. It’s good for us who embrace firearms ownership and expertise in our lifestyle and bad because of...well, the following excerpt from the magazine will explain that.
“Like most of its neighbors, Wyoming is a paradise for gun owners and sportsmen. If we were going to recommend moving to a state based on its future prospects for gun rights, we’d point to Wyoming.” So why, you ask, is that bad?
Number one, we don’t really need a bunch of white supremacist and KKK types moving in here to try to run our state for us. And, since there’s only a small population of us here in Wyoming, it makes us an easy target, (or so they think) for the Bloombergs and Soroses of this world. Heck, one borough in New York City can cancel our popular vote on a national level, and does. This last national election the vote was decided by a mere 16% of the counties in this country. All run by big city, “I’ll take everything you can give me as long as I don’t have to work” Democrats.
This is why the electorial college exists.
However, me thinks that is not quite enough and, praying for a Republican domination on the national level in 2022, newer legislation needs to be incorporated into the Constitution to give the smaller, rural states and communities a bigger, more even level voice with the big cities. But, as the old adage says, be careful what you pray for, you just might get it. Remember, Nixon was a Republican and also the most anti-gun president in our history. He’s also the jerk who moved our currency off the gold standard, but that’s another story.
Consider that until this last election, Texas voted heavily Republican. However, between several thousand illegal immigrants from points south allegedly voting illegally, and the Democrats putting out so much adverse false advertising against the Republicans, the conservative faction was sucker punched. In effort, it was similar to Montana Democratic Sen. John Tester’s first run for office against the then sitting senator Republican Conrad Burns. The Democrats’ national party bosses contributed the vast amounts of money and decided the campaign strategy, using mostly lies and innuendos designed to destroy Burns’ reputation and raise doubts about the man’s veracity, and did. After the election the truth came out, but Testor never even apologized for the blatant falsehoods and lies. Now Sen. Tester’s in what, his third term?
Is this a great country, or what?
If our county’s vague resemblance to a democratic republic survives this term of office and the social extremists, the hard core liberals and, yes, the communists who renamed themselves “Progressives,” and allows the freedoms of the republic to re-surface, perhaps we’ll truly have free elections again. It’s possible this insane overspending by the Democrats to buy votes from the great unwashed masses who dote on handouts might possibly be curtailed before the Democrats bankrupt the country.
Then there’s the matter of access to our national properties such as the BLM, the national forests, and our national monuments and parks. The Democrats have already launched research into controlling the numbers of visitors to our national parks and monuments, ostensibly to control damage to the environment. More likely it’s an effort to maintain more positive control of our mobile population. How long before we can’t even go for a hike in the forest or visit the BLM for a bit of target practice out in Oregon Basin?
