After taking a break from coaching hoops, Meeteetse High School girls basketball coach Ty Myers is back on the sidelines to lead the Lady Longhorns.
“It gets in your blood,” Myers said. “It’s hard to stay away from basketball.”
The Lady ’Horns are coming off a season that saw them win nine games and go 4-2 in the 1A Northwest.
This year’s returners are having to adjust to new offensive and defensive philosophies on the floor that they have so far been able to adjust to quickly.
“We have some seniors and juniors who already know the fundamentals, they just need to be honed,” Myers said.
That experience has helped get the girls into the flow of an up-tempo style of play.
“The girls are starting to see where they need to go screen, get to an empty spot of the floor, get open and get teammates open,” Myers said. “We definitely want to turn defense into offense and score in transition.”
Delanie Salzman, Samantha Cooley and Hallie Ogden have shown early success in what the coach is trying instill.
Maci Allison has returned after a year in Buffalo and is expected to be a major contributor for the Lady ’Horns.
“Early on, it is going better than I expected, especially for them having to learn a new system,” Myers said.
Cokeville won the girls state title last year. They are expected to make another run.
Little Snake River, Upton and Kaycee all have teams that can make some noise this year as well.
Meeteetse will host Worland freshmen on Friday to start the season.
Tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
