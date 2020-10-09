After a slow start the Yellowstone Quake found life and came back to beat the Gillette Wild 7-5 in their home opener Friday night.
The Quake rallied from a 4-1 deficit and scored five unanswered goals in their comeback.
Jack Harris got a hat trick, scoring three goals and adding an assist. His last score late in the third period gave the Quake a two-goal lead they used as security to cross the finish line
Dylan Rumpke came alive scoring three assists, while the Quake had five different goal scorers in the game.
It was a slow start for Yellowstone as they had trouble maintaining offensive possession and getting quality shots on goal to start.
Gillette scored three goals in the first period and dominated puck possession and shots throughout.
Harris did score for the Quake at 12:04 in the first on an assist from Rumpke but that was the lone bright spot in the frame.
The final goal of the period came when Gillette’s Will Blake found an opening in the shooting lane and flicked a shot passed Selk for a 3-1 lead at 3:30.
But it was in the second the Quake started to find some real momentum, peppering Wild goalie Brad Muzzarrelli with shots.
Another Gillette goal came to make it 4-1 just 22 seconds into the second, but Will Sobaski struck back with a wrist shot goal at 6:42. He added an assist late in the third as well.
Harris then added his second of the night on a fast break shot with 3:32 left in the period. Rumpke and Mason Merager assisted on the play to make it 4-3.
The Quake only kept rolling in the third.
Cade Rosansky tied it up on an undefended breakaway with 18:31 remaining, flipping it pass Muzzarelli with ease.
Just 1:56 later, Joey Epplin found net on a deep slap shot from just the boards to give the Quake their first lead of the night.
The Quake defense and goalie Hudgel Selk killed a crucial power play with 5:36 remaining.
Harris then got his hat trick with 3:55 left when his one-timer from the left side beat Muzzarelli to make it 6-4.
But Gillette still had life, tipping in a shot at 2:17 to make it 6-5.
At 1:16, Yellowstone’s Cole Whitman drew an interference penalty and Gillette pulled their goalie to make it 6-on-4.
But the boys in gold stayed tough and clinched the win when Travis Runyan flicked the puck all the way from the defensive zone into Gillette’s open net with 24 seconds left.
Selk made 36 saves on 41 shots.
Yellowstone will return to action Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. against Gillette.
