Phil Oberlin, coach of the Yellowstone Quake, found himself in an unusual predicament last week. With the Butte Cobras canceling their weekend games on his team with short notice, scheduling a different opponent was totally out of the question. So he did the next best thing: scheduled an alumni game on Saturday.
Former Quake players like Tjay Lozier, Tyler Elkins, and Zack Tuchklaper made it onto the ice for a game that was truly down to the last minute when it came to scheduling. Oberlin and his staff sent out calls to all in the region who could make the game with only 1-2 days notice.
In all actuality, the game was more of an alumni pick-up game as current Quake players and coaches, as well as a smattering of players from the Cody recreational leagues, also took the ice. Current Quake players were used on both teams in order to fill both rosters.
“It made it a lot of fun,” Oberlin said.
About 28 goals were scored during the two halves of play.
Tuchklaper played for the Quake from 2010-2012 and also was the team’s assistant coach for a few seasons. He said he was already planning on coming down from his current home in Livingston, Mont., to watch the Quake games before Oberlin told him to bring his gear.
“I literally didn’t know if it was going to happen even on my way down,” he said.
Tuchklaper and Oberlin said Elkins was likely the most impressive alumni on the ice.
Oberlin suited up as well, getting to go head-to-head with his current players.
“Hopefully I didn’t embarrass myself too much,” he said with a chuckle.
Tuchklaper said it was a “cool” experience getting to go up against players he had coached just last season, getting to see their development from an up-close perspective.
“It was nice to mess around with the current returners and switch roles from coach to player,” he said.
But even more notable, it was an opportunity for some hockey vets to rekindle a small sense of that former glory and camaraderie.
“I always still got it,” Tuchklaper said.
For the Quake, it was also a critical opportunity to keep their legs in shape. The pandemic season has been about as unpredictable as one could have expected with recurring cancellations causing weekday makeup games to be sandwiched in between games in their schedule, followed by 16-day breaks.
“It’s always good to get some rest when you can especially in the second half of the season,” Oberlin said. “But I didn’t want to give them the full weekend off, so it was a good opportunity to get a days’ rest and recoup with some activity.”
Yellowstone (8-15) will have a home triple-header this weekend when they host Bozeman (10-11-1) on Friday, followed by league-best Sheridan (21-1) Saturday and Sunday. Puck drop is at 7:30 Friday and Saturday and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
