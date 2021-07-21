The Cody Pride youth softball teams wrapped up their summer season play at the USA Softball of Wyoming State Championships last weekend in Gillette.
The 18U Pride took fourth, going 2-3.
After losing their first game to the Gillette Blue Jays, the Pride bounced back with a 12-5 win over the Casper Rebels. The Pride jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead after two innings and were able to hold off a Rebels’ comeback for the win.
Taydon Schoening led the team with two hits while Ally Schroeder had two RBIs. Ellie Ungrund threw five strikeouts on the mound.
Cody played the Rebels again in its next game and beat them 5-4. Once again the Pride jumped out to an early lead and held on for the win.
Morgan Evans led the Pride with two hits and two RBIs.
In their next game the Pride lost 11-9 to the No. 1 seed Casper Crush.
The Pride had two runners in scoring position in their last at bats, but a Schoening line drive was caught by Casper’s right-fielder for the final out.
The Pride finished out the tournament with a 9-3 loss to Gillette.
Although Cody finished with a 9-15 record at the end of the season, coach Keith Ungrund felt the players did well, all things considered, jumping up two levels from where they had competed in the past.
There hadn’t been any Pride 16U or 18U teams in recent years until this season. He said they had originally planned to compete at the 16U level but didn’t have quite enough players so they added a few juniors and seniors and bumped up to the 18U level.
“In my opinion we really exceeded expectations,” Ungrund said. “Even when you move up just one division, you don’t have quite the success as you did before.”
For a team that had been consistently dominant against its own age group for years and won 14U state last summer, Ungrund said they stayed remarkably level-headed despite facing challenging teams from throughout the region at times.
“We usually think we can win all the time, so it was good for us to be humbled and get a few losses and learn how to get over it,” catcher Ava Meier said.
The team faced stiff competition during its regular season, playing in two tournaments in Billings and another in Helena, Mont.
One of their season highlights came from their second place finish in the silver division at the Helena tournament, where they were the only Wyoming team and came from the smallest city of all the teams competing.
“It was a pretty good experience to get to play the tournaments in Montana,” Mia Beachler said. “It exposed us to bigger and better teams.”
The 14U Pride won three games at state, placing fourth overall.
Cody opened the tournament with a 4-3 extra innings win over the Cheyenne Extreme.
Montana Massey led the team, slapping three hits, pitching a complete, eight-inning effort and throwing 10 strikeouts.
Cody lost its next game to Laramie but bounced back with a 10-7 win over the Wheatland Lobos. After falling against Wicked 307, the Pride got their last win of the tournament in a 12-2 game over Gillette.
Violet Wollschlager had three hits and three RBIs and threw five strikeouts on the mound.
The Cody 12U Pride had a tough state tournament, only winning one of their five games.
After coming up short in their first three games, the Pride beat the Gillette Havoc 13-1. The game was called in the fourth inning due to the mercy rule. The Pride had twice as many hits as the Havoc and committed no errors.
In their final game of the tournament, the Pride lost to WYCO 16-1.
The Cody Pride 10U team went 0-2 during the tournament, losing 16-0 to WYCO and 16-5 to the Sheridan Mystix.
