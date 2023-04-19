The good news is that, in 2023, the reigning American Legion baseball champion Cody Cubs will return the vast majority of its team that stormed through the state tournament last year.
The bad news is the Cubs are currently scrambling to make the opening games of the season actually happen this Saturday.
Lewiston, Mont., is currently buried in snow, postponing what was supposed to be an opening season road matchup.
That could mean the Cubs will open the 2023 season at home this weekend, however.
“If we find umpires, we will play here on Saturday,” head coach Beau White said. “We have been on the phone with people, and hopefully we can host Lewiston on Saturday.”
After nine seasons as an assistant Cubs coach, White takes over for Hall of Fame coach Bart Grenz who helped lead Cody to seven titles in just the last nine seasons.
All of the assistant coaching experience should set the stage for another run at a state championship.
“I have just been impressed with how hard the guys are working,” White said. “They are eager to get out there and play somebody.”
The Cubs put together a solid scrimmage on Saturday at Legion Field where the pitching and defense stood out as a high point.
Returners Jack Schroeder, Trey Schroeder, Trey Thomasson, Dominic Phillips, Jace Jarrett and Ben Reinker will look to share time with some of the younger Cubs on the mound.
Jack and Trey Schroeder both made first team All-State last year.
Thomasson and Phillips both landed on the second team All-State roster.
The velocity and location of the pitchers during the scrimmage looked impressive.
“I am okay with the pitching being ahead of the hitting right now,” White said. “They threw hard and threw a lot of strikes. We just need to see some more live pitching at the plate.”
With the unpredictable spring weather, actually seeing live pitching has been a challenge, but practice at the indoor facility and getting on the field when they can are about the only things the Cubs can do, and so far the combination seems to have had some benefit.
“It is definitely the pitching and the fielding that are standing out right now,” Phillips said. “The hitting will come as the season goes along.”
Cody will be a little short-handed heading into the opening weekend, however.
“We have an injury or two and have some kids in other sports right now, but that’s okay,” White said. “Jace Jarrett is doing some good things in track and is just getting faster and stronger which definitely isn’t going to hurt us.”
Jack Schroeder will be entering his final season in a Cubs uniform before heading out of state for college baseball.
He looks to again be a difference maker in the field and at the plate.
“I’ll be playing third, catching, pitching, wherever they need me,” Jack Schroeder said. “We still have a lot of work to do, especially with the live hitting. It’s just different angles and timing than in the batting cages.”
Thomasson will also be entering his final season of Legion ball before heading to Navarro College in Texas to suit up for the Bulldogs.
He put on size and strength over the winter and tossed a solid few innings during the scrimmage and had an impressive bullpen session on Monday
“I have been hitting the weights and hitting the indoor facility,” Thomasson said. “We are just ready to play.”
Phillips will enter this season healthy.
Last year he couldn’t take the mound until late in the season while nursing an injury.
“I have been trying to work on my changeup a little bit,” Phillips said. “It’s about the grip and just trying to get a little more control.”
Reinker was solid all year for the Cubs on the infield and at the plate.
He also gave up just three runs on six hits in a semifinal win over Powell to put Cody in last year’s title game.
“This team knows when to have fun,” Reinker said. “But we also know when it’s time to get out there and focus.”
Hopefully they will get a chance to focus this Saturday at Legion Field.
If umpires can be secured, the Cubs will take on Lewiston at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
“Normally we like to have our field in a little better shape for our first home games,” White said. “But hopefully everything works out and we get a couple of games in.”
