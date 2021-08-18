Gracelynn Cogburn, 9, from Arcata, Calif., does breakaway, barrel racing, poles and goat tying. The Cody Enterprise sat down with her recently to talk about her experience.
Cody Enterprise: What made you want to get started in rodeo?
Gracelynn Cogburn: Well, actually at first I was terrified of horses, the horse I was on got scared by a tarp and he bucked me off. So after that I was a little scared for maybe a year, then we got a horse named Paycheck. He was white and he was my favorite horse. When I started riding him, I was riding barrels on him and other stuff. Then I just got really excited and I loved rodeo.
CE: I know you do a lot of different rodeo sports. Is there one you think you’ll go into more when you get older?
GC: I like roping a lot. For one, you make more money than barrel racing and number two, it’s just more exciting and you have more stuff to do. For barrels you just pull a horse around the barrels, but for roping you have to get out of the box, rope it, catch it, dally it and there is a healer and it does a bunch of other stuff.
CE: What is it like doing rodeo with your mom?
GC: It’s really fun. She taught me barrels, roping, poles, bareback, dollar race, rescue race and goat tying, so basically all of it.
CE: Do you get nervous before you go out there?
GC: I get nervous but I don’t get scared. I pray to God before I go. Also I practice swinging my rope.
CE: What is something you’ve done in rodeo so far that you’re proud of?
GC: Probably goat tying. My first time I was goat tying this year I was at a rodeo. I tried but I kinda fell off, sort of, but I got up and got a 29.62.
CE: What is your favorite rodeo memory so far?
GC: Well yesterday when I caught on breakaway and probably when I got an 18 on barrels.
