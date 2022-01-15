The Cody Alpine ski team showed both its youth and experience during its first races of the season in Laramie on Thursday and Friday.
The Fillies took second over the weekend after winning Thursday’s slalom race. Allie Broussard led the team taking a career-best third. Aspen Kalkowski also had a stellar performance finishing sixth. Cody held a 52-50 lead over Jackson after the first day of ski action.
Jackson caught up with the Fillies after Friday’s giant slalom but Cody still held on for second in the race and in the overall standings. Kalkowski took seventh in GS and Broussard eighth.
The Broncs had a tougher time over the weekend, placing third. Sterling Banks had the top performance of the weekend with a fourth place finish in slalom, also nabbing the third fastest single run in that race.
Logan Ross took sixth in slalom and led the Broncs in GS at eighth.
The Cody ski team will jump back into action next weekend at the Casper Invite at Hogadon Ski Area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.