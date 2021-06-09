About 320 children came out for Kids Fishing Day at Beck Lake Park on Saturday, shattering and nearly doubling the previous record of 174. The Cody Optimists Club, East Yellowstone Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Shoshone National Forest, and Wyoming Game and Fish organized the event.
A total of 118 fish were measured with many more released without measurement.
Reece Allen caught the biggest fish of the day with her 18 7/8 inch cutthroat.
The first 250 participants to sign up got a free fishing rod and reel, and a two-person inflatable kayak and lifetime conservation license were also raffled off.
Participant Sabine Bates, 7, was exceptionally excited about her 7-inch perch.
“I felt it like tug and it was super strong,” she said. “I was kind of scared I was going to let go, so I just reeled it in as hard as I could and I’m proud of myself.”
But her best catch was a rainbow trout that placed her in a tie for seventh.
“I like to hold the slimy fishies because they’re creepy,” she said.
Results
Perch
1. Jarom Beardall, Oakley Senn (10 inch)
3. Holter Blakesley, Ayla Sing
5. Trenton Madson, George Gaonn
7. Mabel Hinders, Mason Mayton, Brady Kuenn
10. Mildred Swindler
Sucker
1. Griffin Mayton (16 1/4 inch)
2. Owen Avery
Catfish
1. Hunter Fenton (14 inch)
2. Samantha Fleury
3. Leland Hetland, Braxton Hetland, Sierra Garcia
6. Corbin Fenton, Eli George
8. Zoey Dinhart, Sophia Alexander
Crappie
1. Brooke Fenton (8 1/4 inch)
2. Hunter Fenton
Rainbow trout
1. Jaxon Hamilton (12 7/8 inch)
2. Joey Creston, Izzy Claus
4. Tyler Brandon
5. Mildred Swindler, Espy Anzurez
7. Sabine Bates, Paula Booher, Kashton Patterson
Cutthroat trout
1. Reece Allen (18 7/8 inch)
2. Samantha Fleury
3. Vance Werbtow
4. Chloe Ross
5. Halle Despain and Conner Grant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.