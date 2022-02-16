By
JONNY
CLINTON
Yellowstone goalie Edvin Falkenstrom stopped a total of 132 of 135 shots in a pair of matchups at home over the weekend, helping the Quake earn a pair of victories over the visiting Great Falls Americans.
The Valbo, Sweden, native stopped all 71 shots he faced on Friday night in a 2-0 victory for the Quake, the first shutout of his Quake career. On Saturday, Yellowstone earned a 4-3 victory, stopping 61 of 64 Great Falls attempts.
Yellowstone is now 5-5 in its last 10 games.
The Quake (12-26-2) made good on a pair of goals in the third period on Friday night to get the win.
Benjamin Angeli found Gabe Coppo at the 1:39 mark of the final period to make it 1-0 Yellowstone. That duo combined for the final goal as well on a powerplay, with Coppo finding the back of the net for his 16th goal of the season for the 2-0 over the Americans (20-17-3-2).
The Quake capitalized on a pair of powerplay opportunities in the third period on Saturday night, the second the go-ahead goal at the 13:44 mark.
Angeli and Cole Whitman combined for a first period assist, as Coppo got the Quake on the board with seconds remaining before intermission to tie things up at 1-1.
JJ Martin put the Americans back up on a power play goal in the second period, but that score was answered by Angeli at the 14:43 mark to tie things back up at 2-2. He was assisted by Coppo and Jaxon Call.
The Americans took advantage of another powerplay opportunity in the opening minutes of the third period to make it 3-2 Great Falls, but the Quake answered again with a pair of powerplay goals of their own to close things out.
Coppo finished off a solid weekend knocking in his 19th goal of the season to tie things back up at 3-3.
Logan Brown and Gustov Ostman assisted on that goal.
Angeli’s second goal of the game and third of the season proved to be the game winner at 13:44 mark.
Tyler Hanson and Ostman were credited with the assists.
Great Falls outshot the Quake 64-23, but Falkenstrom sent back 61 of those attempts as he moved to 6-7 on the season in 13 appearances in the net.
Falkenstrom’s performance earned him Frontier Division Star of the Week honors and improved his save percentage to .938 on the year.
Coppo’s four goals helped him earn honorable mention Star of the Week honors from the league.
The Quake’s short home stand is over as they hit the road once again for a three-game stint in South Dakota to take on the Badlands Sabres.
Yellowstone won one of three close contests in its last matchups with the Sabres (17-23-2) at home last weekend.
