After rolling through its nonconference slate of matchups without losing a single set, the question may have lingered as to just how the Cody volleyball team would respond once it actually lost its first set of the season.
Well, the Fillies did finally lose one, and responded exceptionally to say the least.
Cody dropped its first set of the year 25-21 to Star Valley at home Friday night, and then stormed back in the second, taking down the Lady Braves 25-10.
They then proceeded to win the following sets 25-19, 25-19 to notch their first conference win of the season.
The Fillies followed that performance with a convincing straight-set victory over Jackson on Saturday afternoon at home 25-9, 25-13 and 25-5 to remain undefeated and 2-0 in conference play.
“The girls are very focused, they know how to win and they are willing to do what it takes to just overcome anything,” coach Nicole Gwynn said. “We learned some things in that first set we hadn’t been able to learn yet.”
It might not have been something the Fillies could have rebounded from last season.
“The Star Valley coach can throw something together every year no matter what,” Filly Ava Meier said. “Last year when we lost a set to them we kind of freaked out. This year we just kind of brushed it off.”
After dominating the following three sets and taking down the best opponent they had seen all season, it may have been understandable if the Fillies had gone into Saturday’s matchup with Jackson with a little less energy than they had the previous night.
The Fillies, however, dodged, dipped, ducked and dived all over the floor against the Lady Broncs, jumping out to an early 7-0 lead behind the serving and setting of Molly Hays, and big kills by Kennedi Niemann, Ada Nelson and Kenzie Ratcliff.
Niemann finished off the first set with a soft serve that dropped right over the net, one Jackson could not handle.
“I love playing with these girls,” Ratcliff said. “They are such great athletes and we all work really hard. Everyone wants to be out there playing hard.”
A Reece Niemann ace stretched the Filly lead to 13-9 in the second set after a back and forth first few minutes.
A little two-handed push and a kill from Ratcliff helped open up a 21-13 Filly advantage, and an ace from Alora Nunn following a hammer shot from Reece Neimann ended a dominant second set.
The third set was never in doubt, as an ace by Victory Buck put the Fillies up 15-2, and Ratcliff finished off her day with a kill before taking a seat to a well-deserved hand and making way for some reserve players to get some time in.
“That Star Valley game helped us, we really needed the competition,” Ratcliff said. “We came back from that first set and played really hard the rest of the weekend. It was a lot of fun.”
Rainey Powell, Ellie Talich and Allie Broussard came in off the bench and helped finish of the Lady Broncs in a nearly flawless third set.
“I was so proud of the way they handled themselves after losing a set,” Gwynn said. “We are better at being mentally tough this year because of the things we learned last year, and they have really put the time in the gym and they work hard to maintain what they have accomplished.”
The Fillies don’t have much time to celebrate a successful weekend, however, as they turn around quickly and head to Riverton on Tuesday before hosting Powell on Thursday.
“This team has a lot chemistry and everyone has played multiple sports and is used to playing at a very competitive level,” Meier said. “We all love this sport and we want to win state this year and are all striving for that big goal. I think we can do it.”
