Know what .22 caliber, a .38 caliber, 40 S&W, 10 MM, 357 magnum, 44 mag. and a .45 colts all have in common?
They are all faster than calling 911!
Excuse me, but during all the kick and growl about those Powell college dudes that got into a wrestling match with a grizzly bear, where were the firearms? My understanding is that of the four guys, there was one firearm. Which is okay if everybody stays together. Military 101: Never divide your force in the face of a superior enemy.
Spoiler alert! A grizzly bear, even just one, is a superior enemy.
So of course, when the guys decided to pair up and wander out through the sagebrush looking for shed antlers, only one pair had a firearm and that, naturally, was the pair that wasn’t attacked. Lacking firearms, did anyone have bear spray? Or air horns? Or any other type of safety items? We won’t even ask if the first person attacked would even have had time to deploy preventative measures.
What many folks don’t realize is that during a determined grizzly attack, usually they don’t! Bears are bull tough, cat fast and if they’re hunting you, silent as smoke!
Trouble is, as I understand their story, other than personal protection and an effective buddy system, the guys did what most younger folks would have done. Granted, not being privy to the entire story, I don’t think this almost-tragedy can be laid entirely at the feet of these men, but not only is the list of omissions huge, nobody has stepped forward to explain the lack of due diligence in this case.
Don’t these students get issued advisors while they get educated at a higher level? Don’t they even, at the least, read the common literature on the subject of big, nasty bears and where they live? Or if they do, do they, like so many supposedly intelligent adults do regarding danger warnings and advice like the recent Covid inoculation warnings, just poo-poo those warnings, admonitions and genuinely good advice?
To my way of thinking, just as any caring parent would ensure that their daughter or son who is going to drive a car, nay, live extensively with all that our modern automotive world requires, would require their children to learn how to drive and, hopefully, at the highest level of instruction, and then purchase insurance for said automobile to cover all bets (life is an extremely tenuous and fragile event).
So too should those young men, if they desire to recreate in prime big bear and mountain lion habitat, be instructed until they become proficient with firearms, bear spray and bear behavior in, at a minimum, an outdoors self-defense situation.
Just because one recreates occasionally in the natural environment and interacts occasionally with native dangerous wildlife doesn’t make that individual an expert of wildcrafting and survival. Modern man is so far removed from interactions with the wild, both by his arrogance and his ignorance, that turning a pilgrim loose in our backcountry without counseling and training is akin to teaching a pre-teenager to drive a riding lawn mower and then giving them the keys to a bull dozer and expecting a quality performance.
When the uninitiated start playing camper on dangerous ground, realistically, they don’t even know what they don’t know. Younger adult men are the worst at this. Blame it on DNA. (Remember, I was once one and, despite many readers earnest desires, by God’s grace allowed to learn without actually dying in the process, although sometimes it was anybody’s bet which way it could go.) But so many young men, and some women too, completely disregard their lack of training and just charge forward, like they know what they are doing. Some survive and some don’t.
When it comes to bear fights, my family believes in guns, big guns. Son Greg was turned loose with extensive instruction by the time he was 14 and an understanding of the responsibility of owning and handling capable calibers of handguns. His survival was still a coin toss. He made it, a couple of his buds didn’t. Same as me.
And same with the two oldest grandsons although, thanks to their mom Jalie, they seem to be better grounded, especially attitude-wise, than their seniors were. We’re working with the youngest presently. He’s only 10 and has a long trail to climb before he’s finished, but he’s eager to learn, quite bright and coming along swimmingly, as the Brits would say.
However, as pertains to types and calibers of firearms used for woods wandering, those are equipment choices and are basically second-tier. I’m no Ned Cantrell or Hosea Sarber, but over the span of nearly 80 years, I’ve been in a couple of actual gunfights and a couple of bear fights, if you will.
After 22 months in SEA and the resulting damages done to my personal sanity, I have also been involved in a dicey situation or two before I adopted what I call “Meinecke’s First Rule of Gunfighting” or paraphrased, bear fighting. Same, same.
It’s a simple maxim, In three words, “Don’t Be There.” And yes, if you have any intelligence or the slightest sense of your surroundings, it’s an easy out. Does that make you a wimp, or even non-macho individual? Ask the young man with a lifetime worth of scars about macho! Give him credit though, lacking proper training or tools, from what I understand he tried to pull the big fuzzy off his buddy with his bare hands. That takes a pair!
Let me leave you with the following. If the present trend, weather-wise, continues, the bears might just take a short nap. Don’t know about you, but short naps leave me kinda growly. Keep your head on a swivel when visiting the outdoors, anywhere in Cody Country.
Theodore Roosevelt, who, incidentally, killed his share of grizzly bears, was quoted as saying one should,”Walk softly and carry a big stick!”
That was political advice. Paraphrase that to “Walk carefully, alertly and carry enough gun.” Just remember that popular T-shirt logo of, “What doesn’t kill you will make you stronger. Except bears! Bears will kill you.” In a bear fight or a gun fight usually you only get one mistake.
But then again, I’m just an old guy pounding on a laptop keyboard, what the hell do I know?
