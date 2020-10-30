The Cody volleyball team's season is over after it lost to Natrona 3-1 on Thursday at the Northwest Regional Quadrant Tourney in Rock Springs.
Natrona won the first set 25-17 and took a 2-0 lead after winning a close second set 26-24.
The Fillies took the third set 25-15 but lost the final set 25-17.
It was the final match for seniors Grace Shaffer and Brittan Bower but the rest of a young Filly squad can return next years. Cody finished the season 11-8 overall.
