The Yellowstone Quake hosted the hottest team in the Frontier Conference over the weekend, falling Friday night to the Gillette Wild 12-3, and then fell behind the Wild 5-1 in a suspended game on Saturday night.
An injury to one of the referees suspended action Saturday in the second period.
“The referee ended up cutting his finger to the tendon on a player’s skate,” coach CJ Sweigart said. “As a group, we will determine whether or not to continue the game next time we face Gillette.”
Gustov Ostman got the Quake (1-7-1) on the board on an unassisted goal to make it 7-1 Wild (11-0-0) Friday night.
Ostman added a second goal assisted by Gabe Coppo and Joey Epplin at the 10:09 mark to make it 9-2 Gillette.
Keegan Ferguson scored his eighth goal of the season with just over three minutes to for the final 12-3 score.
Brandon Lakusta and Luc Haggitt split time in the net for the Quake.
Lakusta finished with 45 saves. Haggitt finished with 27.
“We are still working on getting back to full strength and healthy,” Sweigart said. “We are getting close to being there. We’ll rest some of the guys who need the rest this week and be ready for Sheridan this weekend and next.”
Ferguson and Epplin assisted Brandon Kididis in the second period on his sixth goal of the season.
Cole Eastman stopped 51 of 56 shots for the Quake in the net.
The Quake will host Sheridan at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights at Riley Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.