The Cody Broncs basketball team nearly came up with the win in its conference opener, but dropped a close contest to Riverton 46-42 on Saturday in Riverton.
Cody took a 23-22 lead into halftime. The game was tied 28-28 after three quarters.
Grady McCarten led the way for Cody (2-9, 0-1). Kamden Niemann hit three from deep for nine points.
