When new Yellowstone Quake defenseman Owen Schoonover sees something he wants, he goes after it.
“My dad had a little mini-stick that I wanted when I was a kid,” Schoonover said. “He said if I stepped on the ice he would give it to me, so that’s what got me started playing hockey.”
Schoonover immediately fell in love with the game, relishing in the speed, the physicality, the fun and the camaraderie he found on the ice growing up in Waterloo, Iowa.
As he was developing into a dynamic young player, however, Schoonover hit a roadblock most athletes would never anticipate encountering.
“In about fourth grade my side started hurting a ton,” Schoonover said. “So I went to the doctor and they tested my blood sugar and it was like 555 and they are like, ‘That’s not normal.’”
The staff transferred the youngster to the renowned Iowa Children’s Hospital in Iowa City on the campus of the University of Iowa, where he went through a series of tests for a couple weeks.
They determined he was Type 1 diabetic, which came as quite a shock since he didn’t have a history of the ailment in his family.
Type 1 diabetes is a chronic condition in which the pancreas makes little to no insulin, a hormone the body uses to allow sugar to enter cells to produce energy.
Schoonover was later implanted with an insulin pump, a small computerized device that delivers insulin.
“Sometimes it’s a little tough, but actually it pretty much helps keep me on track,” Schoonover said. “It gives me a responsibility and I have to act like more of an adult with it.”
The pump is monitored by an alarm on his phone he has with him at all times. It can alert him when his blood sugar is low and he needs something like a little apple juice kept on hand during practice and games.
“It’s something from a coaching standpoint we kind of keep tracking,” said Quake coach Chris Blaisuis, who happens to be diabetic himself. “Sometimes we will be sitting watching video and his alarm goes off and it’s like, ‘Hey, you need to eat or drink something’.”
The disease doesn’t seem to be slowing Schoonover down much. He has played high-level hockey from coast-to-coast even though he recently graduated from high school.
He played for Blaisuis when he was coaching in Omaha, Neb., and the new head man for the Quake has known for years what kind of potential Schoonover has.
The year before he started playing for Blaisuis he had the chance to play hockey at a high level in Milwaukee, but decided to postpone that decision for a year to learn how to manage his diabetes, and that decision seemed to pay off.
“He’s basically a shutdown defenseman,” Blaisuis said. “He shows up every day and works hard and I like that he has this drive to be better. He’s not comfortable just being where he is. He wants to play at the next level and has goals and dreams.”
Schoonover has someone to look up to who saw his goals and dreams come true in Max Domi, a star professional hockey player who signed with the Chicago Blackhawks this year after helping lead Carolina to the Stanley Cup playoffs last season.
Domi was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 12 years old and utilizes an insulin pump attached to his hip to regulate his blood sugar.
Domi also teamed with author Jim Lang to publish his book “No Days Off: My Life with Type 1 Diabetes and Journey to the NHL.”
“He knows what he is doing and he’s really good with his condition,” Schoonover said. “I know he is really responsible and is just one of a few professional athletes out there who made it to the top, but just had to do things a little different.”
Moving to Cody was something a little different as well. Schoonover had driven through Cheyenne before, but had never heard of Cody.
“I love it here,” Schoonover said. “I like being in a small town. I can get anywhere in three minutes. When I played in Hooksett, New Hampshire, I lived in Portsmouth and it was about an hour drive to the rink.”
He also has a familiar face in Blaisuis and already knew some teammates.
“They are really solid guys,” Schoonover said. “They are good people. If you are down they pick you up and they celebrate with you when things are good.”
For now Schoonover and the Quake hope to celebrate more wins as they continue in the early weeks of the season.
“I am just looking to work hard, stay healthy and really improve my game,” Schoonover said. “I want to try to get to the next level as soon as possible and achieve my goals.”
