The Cody Legion C team picked up its first win of the season Friday during a tournament in Powell.
“I think we learned a lot from the tournament,” coach Connor McLeod said. “Nearly everyone got a chance to pitch which was a big deal for those who had never thrown from a 60-foot mound before. I think overall the boys had fun and they became a bit closer as a team.”
A few weeks into the season and the Cubs are 1-6 overall.
“There are always going to be things to improve on no matter how good any team is,” McLeod said. “I think our biggest thing is to better understand the rules to the game. There are many new concepts and rules in Legion that these guys didn’t have to worry about last year in Little League.”
Cody 15, Douglas 10
The Cubs led the entire game against Douglas.
“The boys played well against Douglas,” McLeod said. “Our pitchers threw strikes, our defense made plays, we put the ball in play a lot, and we made it a point to be aggressive on the bases.”
Cody started the game with singles by Ty Peterson, Dylan Ungrund, Eli Johnston and Jace Jarrett to help take a 4-0 lead in the first.
The Cubs added three in the second on a single by Peterson, ground out, singles by Jarrett and Williams Duke and walk.
They added two more runs in the fourth, and in the fifth scored six runs. Caleb Kingston, Peterson and Jayvin McAlmond had singles, and Duke a double.
Douglas scored seven runs in the bottom of the inning in a late comeback attempt.
At the plate, Peterson went 3-for-4, Jarrett and McAlmond 2-2 and Duke 2-3.
Jarrett earned the win, giving up one run on two hits through 1 2/3 innings. McAlmond went 1 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on two hits. Myles Bailey went 1 1/3 innings and allowed seven runs on three hits. Henry Switzer pitched 2/3 of an inning and gave up two hits.
406 Flyers 11, Cody 1
Seven hits in the first inning helped the 406 Flyers take an 8-0 lead Saturday.
Billings added one in the second and two in the third.
Cody’s lone run came in the third on a walk.
Jarrett went 1-1 at the plate.
Johnston pitched two innings and gave up nine runs on 10 hits. Switzer pitched 1/3 of an inning and allowed two runs.
Powell B 17, Cody 3
Powell scored in every inning on its way to a big win in Cody’s second Saturday game.
The Pioneers put up two in the first, five in the second, two in the third and eight in the fourth.
Cody’s three runs came in the third on three walks, two hit batters and an error.
At the plate, Jarrett went 1-2.
Peterson pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up eight runs, three earned, on six hits. Townsend Bailey pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed nine runs, none earned on seven hits.
Torrington 11, Cody 5
Cody scored five runs late in the game Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to overtake Torrington.
Trailing 9-0, Cody scored one in the fourth on an error, walk and passed ball.
After Torrington scored two in the fourth, singles by Ungrund, Jarrett and Townsend Bailey, and four walks scored five runs in the fifth for Cody.
Ungrund went 1-2, and Townsend Bailey and Jarrett 1-3.
Duke pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up nine runs, four earned, on six hits. Keaton Fowler went 1 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on one hit.
Gillette 7, Cody 2
Gillette took a late lead to win the Cub’s final game Sunday.
Gillette scored two runs in the first, but Cody added a run in the first when McAlmond scored on a passed ball.
The Cubs tied the game in the fourth on a walk, steal and two wild pitches.
Gillette scored two runs in the fifth and three runs in the sixth.
Duke went 1-2, and Johnston and Ungrund 1-3.
McAlmond pitched 5 innings and gave up four runs on three hits. Joel Ortega pitched 1 inning and allowed three runs on one hit.
Jackson 12, Cody 2
Cody opened the season May 30 hosting Jackson.
“I think the team did great in the opener against Jackson,” McLeod said. “It was the first time all of those guys have played on a big field. We did some good things and I think they handled it well.”
Jackson took a 10-0 lead in the first three innings, adding two more in the fourth on its way to an early win.
Cody scored a run in the third on an error and another in the fifth on a fielder’s choice.
Ungrund and Jarrett went 2-3 and Kingston 1-2.
Duke pitched 1 2/3 innings, giving up five runs, one earned, on two hits. Myles Bailey went 1 1/3 innings and gave up five runs, none earned, on two hits. Switzer pitched 2 innings and allowed two runs on one hit.
Jackson 13, Cody 2
The second game was tied at 2 until the fifth, when Jackson scored 11 runs to put the game out of reach.
Jackson scored two in the first. Cody tied the game with two walks and a single by Fowler in the third.
Duke, Jarrett and Fowler went 1-2, and Peterson and Kingston 1-3.
Peterson pitched 4 innings and gave up four runs, one earned, on four hits. Ungrund pitched 1/3 of an inning and gave up six runs, three earned, on one hit. Townsend Bailey pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed three runs, two earned, on two hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.