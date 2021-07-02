The Cody Legion baseball team improved to 6-0 in conference after sweeping Powell on the road on Thursday.
The Cubs are now 29-14 overall.
Cody 15, Powell 2
The Cubs pulled away early in the first game to win in five innings.
Cody put up five runs in the second, which included doubles by Chance Moss, Tyler Grenz and Devyn Engdahl. The Cubs also took advantage of two walks, two hits batters and an error.
Back-to-back doubles by Ethan Johnston and Tristan Blatt brought in two more in the third, with another run coming in the fourth.
Powell's two runs were scored on Cody errors in the fourth.
In the fifth, the Cubs scored on a single by Engdahl, double by Dominic Phillips and an error.
At the plate Phillips went 2-2, Grenz and Moss 2-3, and Engdahl 2-4.
Engdahl earned the win, going 5 innings and giving up two runs on two hits while striking out seven.
Cody 10, Powell 4
Cody got on the board first in the second game with three runs in the second on doubles by Phillips and Johnston and a single by Grenz.
The Cubs made it 8-0 in the third. Jack Schroeder hit a single and scored on a triple by Engdahl, who would make it home on a passed ball. Following a walk and hit batter Tyler Grenz hit a homer to right field to score three.
Powell scored three runs in the fourth, but Cody got two of those back after three walks and a single by Engdahl in the fifth. The Pioneers final run was scored in the sixth.
At the plate, Grenz and Johnston went 3-4, Schroeder and Phillips 2-4, and Engdahl 2-5.
Grenz earned the win, going 6 innings and giving up four runs on seven hits. Blatt pitched 1 inning and allowed one hit.
