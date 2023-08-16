Many of you reading know this already. For those who don’t, I want to announce that it is “Hopper Time” again!
This is an expression of joy used by fly fishers when the trout are chowing down on grasshoppers in rivers, streams and lakes through the months of August and September and even into October, if the weather stays relatively warm with no hard frosts occurring.
For the first time in several years, there appears to be an abundance of grasshoppers again in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, providing some fun months ahead for anglers who prefer the use of dry flies for their angling enjoyment.
Trout are fully aware of the abundance of grasshoppers already thanks to the farmers cutting hayfields and the ever- present winds that blow them out of the streamside vegetation or that knock the hoppers out of the air while they flit among the green grass and plants.
Due to the size and protein content of grasshoppers, the trout will begin to take full advantage of these terrestrial insects and gorge themselves through late summer and early fall as grasshoppers replace the aquatic insect hatches of early summer that have ended, while waiting for the fall insect hatches to begin and replace the scarcity of grasshoppers. It is a cycle that is repeated annually, but the fly fisher never tires of the endless opportunities fishing large grasshopper flies presents.
There will be scattered aquatic hatches the trout will focus on from time to time, of course, but there’s something about splatting a fat grasshopper fly on a river or stream that instantly catches the attention of a trout. The aggressive take by the ever resourceful trout definitely catches the attention of the angler. Tall grasses, sedges, willows and other green vegetation in the riparian zones of watersheds and lakes are perfect habitat for hoppers as grasslands dry out from the heat of summer.
Hopper Time also provides the perfect opportunity to teach a beginning fly fisher how to fish a dry fly. The fly is big and there is no such thing as a bad cast when it’s hopper time, as long as the fly lands on the water.
The flies are large, easily seen by the angler and trout and can be tied to 2-4X tippet for easy casting and, hopefully the landing of a first trout on a fly. Hopper fly patterns, or even a live grasshopper fastened to a bait hook, can also be used on spin fish outfits by using a floating casting bubble that weights the line and allows spin fishers to make a long cast and then wait for the same strike a fly fisher enjoys.
Hopper flies seem to work best when the sun has warmed the water a degree or two during the day.
Having said that, many times I have tied on a hopper pattern first thing in the morning and the trout bashed the fly until it was almost too dark to see my fly that night.
Other days, the trout won’t touch a hopper pattern until after lunch. This is called fishing and part of the experience of learning fish behavior and food preferences on any given fishing day even when it is supposed to be Hopper Time.
Hopper flies range from large hook as large as size 2 all the way down to fairly small or size 14. This disparity in size gives anglers the chance to fish larger hoppers on larger waters such as the Yellowstone, Lewis, Snake and Lamar rivers inside Yellowstone, or the North and South forks of the Shoshone, or the lower Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone where the flows have not been reduced by water drawdown from irrigation diversions.
As an aside, but relevant to hopper fishing, even the larger irrigation canals will often hold trout. This knowledge can offer anglers the chance to fish something different than rivers, yet still hook some nice sized browns, rainbows and cutthroat on a hopper imitation without expecting to have other anglers crowd in on your designated fishing space.
Smaller hopper patterns work well where smaller trout abide such as brook, rainbow, brown and cutthroat trout in the high Beartooth and Bighorn mountain streams or for larger trout in the slow moving streams such as Blacktail, Slough, Hell Roaring, Soda Butte and Pebble creeks inside the park, or on Sunlight, Dead Indian and Crandall creeks and even the upper Clarks Fork that are a short drive from Cody.
Hopper flies are available in all shapes and colors, too. Those with foam and rubber legs on them, such as Chubby Chucks, Chubby Chernobyl, Turck’s Tarantula, Wade’s Ho Candy and other similar hopper imitations seem to work better than those that don’t have some wiggle (rubber legs) when on the water.
It is best to use 3X tippet to turn over the larger hopper flies, while 4 and 5X will get the job done on smaller hopper flies. Besides the opportunity to catch lots of trout on a hopper imitation, whitefish, bass, crappie, bluegill, catfish and carp also eat a hopper and will gobble a fake hopper whenever the opportunity presents itself. My advice is to fish often and fish hard.
Enjoy ‘Hopper Time’!
