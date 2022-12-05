For Yellowstone Quake forward Ryan Hiles, the first game in September in his first season with a new team seemed to be going about as well as possible.
The 16-year old from Boiling Springs, Pa., had already scored his first goal of the season, the young, new-look Quake team was starting to figure things out on the ice and the opportunity was there to build the program back with the right players and proper attitude.
About seven minutes after scoring that first goal, however, he was on his way to the emergency room.
“It was kind of awkward,” Hiles said. “I thought my wrist was in an awkward position. It was kind of snapped and my hand was just dangling there.”
Hiles was one of the new young stars former head coach Chris Blaisuis had brought in to help return the Quake to prominence in the league and back to its winning ways.
Hiles started playing for Blaisuis in Indianapolis for the Indy Jr. Fuel teams when he was just 14 years old, and quickly made a name for himself in the junior ranks.
When Blaisuis secured his spot with the Quake he knew Hiles would be the perfect fit to help rebuild the program.
“It says a lot that he is our youngest player and a team captain,” Blaisuis said. “It’s nice having guys that can fill in any position and that’s what he was doing opening night. He was on our penalty team kill when he scored that goal.”
Hiles was in a splint before surgery and a brace for about three weeks after surgery to repair a serious fracture. In his return to action on Nov. 18, he appeared to pick up right where he left off, albeit with seven screws in his wrist and sporting a pretty impressive scar as a reminders of his first game with the Quake.
He finished his first game back adding a goal and assists to his resume.
“I scored my first game back, and it was like ‘okay, I am back,’” Hiles said. “Things are going well and I can’t really feel it affecting me too much.”
In his first home game for the Quake he added another goal to his total in the first period against Badlands to help the Quake to a 3-2 win.
“I just threw him right in and he is playing great,” new Quake coach Ryan Theros said. “He has a very good hockey brain and can make a lot of plays and kind of find that open space. He is a quick learner and is going to be a special player in the future.”
Hiles said his full range of motion isn’t quite back yet, but is improving constantly.
“This is the first injury I’ve had as far as something like this goes,” Hiles said. “This is the first time I have ever missed more than a weekend.”
At just 16 years old, that is still nearly 12 years of a healthy career.
“I went to a Hershey Bears’ game when I was about 4 or 5 years old and I just fell in love with it,” Hiles said. “My dad signed me up and I took some skating lessons and it’s been my thing ever since.”
The ice seemed like a natural fit, and the multi-sport athlete continued to improve his game, playing all over the East Coast and Canada and eventually ending up with Blaisuis in Indianapolis.
It didn’t take much convincing for Hiles to head west and join his former coach in Cody. He has been living away from home and playing hockey since he was 14.
“Ryan has played for me since about 2018 I think,” Blaisuis said. “We’ve played in tournaments all over New York and Canada, have done spring events together. He is a talented player who does things the right way on and off the ice.”
Hiles is finally at the point after surgery where he can finally get back to doing what came all the way to Cody to do.
“It’s getting there,” Hiles said. “I can finally touch some pucks and I’m supposed to use the wrist as much as possible to try and build some muscle back. I am ready to get back. I hate just watching.”
He will turn 17 this Christmas, and he already got an early birthday present by getting back on the ice quickly as he and the rest of the Quake build more chemistry with new head coach Ryan Theros.
“Everyone on this team really gets along and there isn’t any bad blood or anything like that,” Hiles said. “We all like hanging out and joking around, but we are all here for the same reasons.”
He’s looking to put the injury aside, focus on his game and hopefully move up to the next level of hockey by the end of next year after graduating high school, and he believes he has the support and the path laid out for him to accomplish that.
“The coaches have kept telling me to keep my head together and not get discouraged about this,” Hiles said. “I just need to trust the process and I’ll get back to where I want to be. It takes time, but I am ready to get back out there.”
