In an exciting final set, the Cody volleyball team fought off five game points by Rock Springs and battle back to win 29-27 and take the match 3-1 on Saturday at home.
It was a big conference win for the Fillies, who after falling to Natrona yesterday, are now 2-1 in league play.
Tied at 27, Rock Springs made a costly error and hit the ball out of bounds to set up game point for the Fillies. On the next play, the Lady Tigers again hit it out of bounds to give Cody the win.
The fourth set was a back-and-forth battle right from the start, with multiple ties and neither team able to take more than a two-point lead. Tied at 19 after a kill by Kennedi Niemann, Rock Springs scored the next two to gain a key advantage. After going ahead 23-20, Ava Meier and Reece Niemann both had kills to make it 23-22, but a net serve set up game point for Rock Springs at 24-22.
A big block by Molly Hays and Reece Niemann and kill by Kennedi Niemann tied it a 24, but a tip by Rock Springs again gave them game point. After another kill by Kennedi Niemann tied it, the Lady Tigers again pulled ahead with a tip. A net serve made it 26-all and a carry by the Fillies gave Rock Springs its final game point.
Cody came out strong in set one, jumped to a 5-0 lead. On a 6-2 run, which included kills by Kennedi Niemann, Autumn Wilson and Lake Harrison, the Fillies pulled ahead to 11-3.
Cody led by as much as 10 in the set, but Rock Springs started to close the gap a little late, pulling to within six. A kill by Lake Harrison made it 24-17 Fillies and after three tries a block by Harrison gave Cody the 25-19 win.
The second set was closer early on, with multiple ties. Cody started to pull away in the middle after a push by Kennedi Niemann, block by Kennedi and Reece Niemann, ace by Wilson and kill by Reece Niemann made it 14-19, but the Lady Tigers came back to tie it at 15.
Cody scored the next seven though, taking advantage of some Rock Springs errors, a block by Harrison and ace by Molly Hays to go ahead 22-15. A net serve and hitting error by Rock Springs gave Cody game point and another net serve made it 25-19 Cody.
The Fillies took the early lead in the third set, but some strong serving by the Lady Tigers in the middle gave it once of its biggest leads of the match to that point at 12-7. The Lady Tigers maintained a two to three-point lead through the middle of the set and up as much a six at 20-14. Cody battled back to within three late to make it 23-20, but Rock Springs scored the final two to win 25-20.
On Friday, the Fillies traveled to Natrona and fell 3-0. The Lady Mustangs are currently ranked No. 5 and used their tough block to win 25-18, 25-16, 25-17.
(0) comments
