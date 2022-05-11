The Cody Legion baseball team looks to be ahead of schedule offensively after it ran up the score in a pair of wins during the weekend against the Casper Drillers (2-2) to start the season.
The Cubs (2-0) used a five-run seventh inning to beat the Drillers 11-8 in Casper on Saturday in game one, and scored 10 runs in the final two innings to take down the Drillers 14-4 in game two.
“I thought our bats came around a lot faster than I thought they would,” coach Bart Grenz said. “After the first time through the lineup it seems like we swung it pretty well after that, made a little better contact.”
The Cubs trailed 8-6 to start the seventh inning in game one before scoring on a passed ball, a single and an RBI ground out to help propel the big offensive inning.
Ty Peterson closed out the game for Cody on the mound.
“They were a pretty good team,” Peterson said. “The wind was crazy. It didn’t affect the pitching too much, but for the outfielders trying to read the ball it was tough.”
The Cubs racked up eight hits and drew eight walks in seven innings.
“I like how hard the kids competed,” Grenz said. “We went out and worked hard and it didn’t matter if we were up or down or making a comeback in the first game, they were pretty even-keeled. They just kept competing the whole time.”
Cody didn’t need a comeback in game two.
The Cubs used a hard-hit single and some solid base running to jump out 2-0 in the top of the first.
Cubs pitcher Wyatt Carlson started out dialed in on the mound right away, and finished the contest giving up just one run and four hits in three innings to get the win.
“We all worked well together, had a sense of mojo together,” Carlson said. “We have very good team chemistry. We were able to put the ball in play really well and just played well as a team.”
The Drillers didn’t help themselves defensively. The Casper team ended up with eight errors to Cody’s zero in the field and the Cubs didn’t let those opportunities go to waste.
“We took advantage of those errors,” Grenz said. “That’s why the score got out of hand. But they have some good kids. They play a lot, practice a lot, have winter workouts and scrimmages. They have some good arms and I thought their pitchers threw it pretty well. They had some decent velocity and mixed things up.”
Cody finished with 11 hits and nine RBIs for the game. Cubs batters also drew seven walks.
“It was a tough day,” Grenz said. “The wind was blowing and the umpires kind of had small strike zones, so their pitchers and our pitchers struggled to find the zone at times.”
Casper answered a five-run fifth inning for the Cubs with three of their own in the bottom half of the frame, but five more Cody runs in the sixth shut the door on the Drillers.
“I think we had some momentum after winning that first game,” Peterson said. “After that game we were just able to come out and take it from them in the second.”
The Cubs hope to build on a hot start this weekend when they travel to Riverton, which is 1-0 to start the season after a win over Wheatland.
“Riverton has some really good kids back,” Grenz said. “They have a new coach that I hear is a good coach. It will be a lot of fun to watch and see what he tries to do, how he manages the game and see what kind of team they have.”
It will be a little while before Cubs fans get to see in person just what kind of team Cody has.
Cody is on the road until May 31 when they take to their home field.
“I’m already excited for the home games,” Carlson said. “Usually our home stands are filled and it’s just fun to play at home. I think everyone on this team is going to be really good this year. Pretty much everybody surprised me on the field this weekend.”
