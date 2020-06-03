In the bottom of the seventh with the game tied and a runner on third, Jared Grenz punched a one-out single to right field to clinch a 10-9 victory for the Cody Legion baseball team over the Billings Cardinals on Tuesday night.
The victory gave the Cubs a split in their first action of the season after a 6-4 loss in the opener.
“I was glad to see this game play out like it did so that this team will believe that if you have the last at-bat you still have a chance to win,” coach Bart Grenz said of the second game. “It was good to get the first games in. Sometimes practice starts to drag and you have to play some games to know what intensity you have to bring to the ballpark.”
The games came a little more than a month after Cody was originally scheduled to begin its season and the fans came out to support the team.
“It felt amazing to finally play baseball,” Ethan Johnston said. “It was great to have a big crowd. It makes it a lot of fun.”
Cody 10, Billings 9
The late game went back and forth, with Cody trailing 6-0 early.
The Cardinals scored five runs in the second, with three hits, including a triple, and two Cubs errors. They added a run in the third on two walks and a single.
“The Cardinals are a really good team,” coach Grenz said. “They had a lot of discipline and played hard.”
Cody finally got the bats going in the bottom of the frame. Cody Phillips started off with a double and after Devyn Engdahl drew a walk, Jared Grenz and Tristan Blatt hits RBI singles. An error scored the third run and a single by Tyler Grenz brought in the fourth.
“We got in more of a game routine,” Johnston said of the Cubs’ at bats. “It’s always great to see live pitching.
“Before the game we talked about wanting it and working toward it. When we were behind we never put our heads down.”
The Cubs took the lead in the fourth. An error, single by Jared Grenz and second Billings error tied the game. Following a walk by Jack Schroeder, Tyler Grenz hit a single and Hayden Bronnenberg a double to score three and give Cody its first lead at 9-6.
In the sixth Billings tied the game, taking advantage of three walks and two hit batters.
The Cardinals had the go-ahead run at second in the top of the seventh, but the next three batters went down in order.
Cody finished with 11 hits. Tyler Grenz went 3-for-3, Jared Grenz 3-5 and Phillips 2-5.
Schroeder earned the win on the mound, going the final 1 1/3 innings and giving up just one hit.
Phillips started the game and gave up six runs, one earned on four hits through 3 innings. Johnston allowed two runs on two hits in his 2 innings and Tyler Grenz gave up one run in 2/3 of an inning.
“The first game (pitching) is a little difficult, but it will come as we play more,” Johnston said.
Billings 6, Cody 4
First-game rust was apparent during the opener.
“Playing live is always a lot different,” Johnston said. “It takes a little time to get used to it.”
The Cardinals jumped out in the first with three runs. With two on, a double scored one run. Then a Cody error plated two more.
The Cubs took advantage of walks in the bottom frame to tie the game thanks to four free passes, a sac fly to right by Jared Grenz and a single by Dominic Phillips.
In the third, Billings scored three again on three singles, a walk and Cody error.
Jared Grenz bunted to get on for the Cubs in the third, stole second and advanced to third on a fly out by Blatt. He scored on a wild pitch.
“Even though we dropped the first game I thought our kids battled and gave themselves a chance at the end,” coach Grenz said.
Although Cody only had the two hits, there were several hard-hit fly outs to the outfield.
Three pitchers took the mound. Engdahl earned the loss in 2 1/3 innings, giving up six runs, three earned on five hits. Blatt went 3 2/3 innings, with just two hits, and Bronnenberg closed out the game by retiring the side in order.
“We looked pretty rusty today and I didn’t do a good job preparing them to play this opener. I’m sure we’ll work hard the next few days to get ready for the weekend,” coach Grenz said.
Cody hosts Sheridan on Friday at 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday the Cubs play the Billings Halos at noon and Sunday Belgrade comes to town for a doubleheader starting at noon.
