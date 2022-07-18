Rhys Humphries-Wadsworth and Daniel Gorman had every reason in the world to be nervous on Saturday night at Riley Arena.
Both of them are new to the world of mixed martial arts, fighting in their first amateur matchups, and were competing in front of a packed home audience, a pay-per-view crowd and big time names in town for the second annual Celebrities for a Cause celebration.
If there were any nerves, however, they sure didn’t seem to show.
Humphries-Wadsworth and Gorman put on powerhouse performances and can now boast undefeated amateur fighter status, albeit at 1-0 each.
“I started out playing the UFC 2 video game,” Humphries-Wadsworth said. “I never thought I would be doing it.”
The 19-year-old opened the Walkout FC 19 fight night with a thrilling victory by a rear naked choke just 35 seconds into the first round, starting the festivities on a high note for the Potter Self-Defense crew.
“There was a gym here that opened up right before the pandemic and I started training there, but it shut down,” Humphries-Wadsworth said. “Potter’s gym opened up, I started training there and I have been in love with MMA ever since.”
If it seemed unlikely that a teen with little experience in combat sports and nothing but a track background in high school would be so dominant in the cage, one has to take into consideration his big debut was nearly put on the back burner.
“Five weeks ago I broke my leg and I thought I wasn’t going to be able to fight,” Humphries-Wadsworth said. “I was sparring with a kid and he gave me a low kick and fractured my fibula. It hurt to walk until just a couple of weeks ago.”
It turns out he didn’t need to be on his feet very long inside the octagon.
Billings’ Haiden Willis exchanged a few punches with Humphries-Wadsworth before making the mistake of trying to wrap up the Cody fighter.
Humphries-Wadsworth nearly finished him off with a guillotine before taking his back and submitting the Montana striker with a rear naked choke in the 150-pound catchweight match.
It took Gorman a little more time to notch his first MMA victory at 175 pounds.
After Basin’s Nathan Hatch took care of Powell’s Clint Griffs by a 28 second TKO, Gorman and Idaho Falls fighter Dustin Irelan went the distance in two, three-minute rounds before Gorman connected on a right cross to put the Idaho fighter down to the mat and out 15 seconds into round three.
“I didn’t really have a plan other than to just go out there and have some fun,” Gorman said. “He was a bigger guy than I was expecting.”
Gorman nearly locked in a guillotine in a wild opening round, but Irelan survived and got the former All-State Bronc football player on his back.
Gorman, however, tossed the big Idaho brawler off of him and backed up to the cage to return to his feet before landing some solid punches, getting his opponent to the mat and ending the round with a flurry of hammer fists and elbows.
“The guys were telling me that everyone was trying to get the first-round knockout, but I was just focused on trying to tire him out,” Gorman said. “That’s what my coach was telling me to do, just feel it out, stay calm and act like it’s every day in training.”
A single leg attempt from Irelan to start out round two didn’t go as planned, and Gorman again ended up on top of Irelan in his guard and landed some more big punches.
After losing the position and ending up in full guard with Irelan on top of him, Gorman again tossed the big fighter off and rained down more hammer fists to end another dominant round.
“He got me on my back, but you just have to think of your next move,” Gorman said. “That’s what I love about jujitsu and all of this stuff is that it is all strategy. If he does this move, you just have to think about your counter-attack.”
The two exhausted fighters came out swinging in the final round.
Irelan tried to land an inside leg kick and a big right to open up the third round, but Gorman countered with a massive right cross of his own to put the Idaho fighter down for good.
“I’m not going to lie, he was coming in on a cross on me, so I clamped down and closed my eyes and swung my cross,” Gorman said. “I was kind of surprised at that point and it was like, okay charge him and the ref pulled me off. I was just exhausted.”
Nobody in the crowd finished the fight in their seats as Jason Potter’s self-defense students started out 2-0 on fight night.
Potter’s kids might have started out 3-0 had Danny Becker been healthy enough to fight as planned.
He injured himself on the Fourth of July and had to back out.
“The guy I was supposed to fight backed out on the same day,” Becker said. “So maybe it just wasn’t meant to be.”
The night continued with Ten Sleep’s Alanna Steinke landing a flurry of kicks and punches to Billings’ Morgain Baker to get the win by TKO in strawweight kickboxing, as “The Little Hurricane” upped her record to 2-1.
Burlington’s Kolby Broederlow got a 34 second knockout over Cody’s David Lundberg in a lightweight matchup.
Tampa, Fla., Fighter Joey Lodine got the submission over Cal LaTrace out of Colorado in a welterweight fight in just over a minute of the first round.
Cody Sherer of Aurora, Colo., ended Alex Tobias’ night in just over two minutes by referee stoppage in the 225-pound cruiserweight division.
Martin Harris of Potter Self Defense didn’t have much luck against Ahmed Sanchez, as the Las Vegas brawler took out Harris with a straight right just seconds into the first round in a pro heavyweight battle.
The main event of the evening was over before it started, as Josh Whaley took out William Lavine of Worland lightning fast.
For the two Potter Self Defense winners, the future is up in the air, but rest assured Saturday night’s results will be embedded in their memories for a lifetime.
“When coach asked me and signed me up to fight it was like, ‘Okay, let’s do it.’” Gorman said. “What’s the worst that can happen? At least you’ll have a good story to tell.”
